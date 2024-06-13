Yorkshire and Humber county with longest healthy life expectancy revealed

New research has revealed people in North Yorkshire have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in North Yorkshire’s average healthy life expectancy is 66.85 years, the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

East Riding of Yorkshire came second with 66.6 years, and York third with 64.95 years.

Wakefield, Doncaster, and Kingston Upon Hull sat at the bottom of the table with 57.35, 56.75, and 55.85 years respectively.

There’s an 11-year difference between top of the table North Yorkshire and bottom of the table Kingston Upon Hull.

Yorkshire and the Humber Average Healthy Life Expectancy North Yorkshire 66.85 East Riding of Yorkshire 66.6 York 64.95 Sheffield 63.4 Leeds 62.65 Bradford 62.15 Kirklees 62 Calderdale 61.2 Middlesborough 59.7 Barnsley 58 Redcar and Cleveland 57.7 Rotherham 57.6 Wakefield 57.35 Doncaster 56.75 Kingston Upon Hull 55.85

When compared to the rest of the UK, the Yorkshire and the Humber came second to last.

Region Average Healthy Life Expectancy South East 65.3 South West 64.5 London 64.4 East Of England 64 Scotland 62.3 Northern Ireland 62.1 East Midlands 61.9 Wales 61.9 West Midlands 61.8 North West 61.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 60.4 North East 59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.