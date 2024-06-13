Yorkshire and Humber county with longest healthy life expectancy revealed

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:47 BST
New research has revealed people in North Yorkshire have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in North Yorkshire’s average healthy life expectancy is 66.85 years, the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Healthy Life Expectancy

East Riding of Yorkshire came second with 66.6 years, and York third with 64.95 years.

Wakefield, Doncaster, and Kingston Upon Hull sat at the bottom of the table with 57.35, 56.75, and 55.85 years respectively.

There’s an 11-year difference between top of the table North Yorkshire and bottom of the table Kingston Upon Hull.

Yorkshire and the Humber

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

North Yorkshire

66.85

East Riding of Yorkshire

66.6

York

64.95

Sheffield

63.4

Leeds

62.65

Bradford

62.15

Kirklees

62

Calderdale

61.2

Middlesborough

59.7

Barnsley

58

Redcar and Cleveland

57.7

Rotherham

57.6

Wakefield

57.35

Doncaster

56.75

Kingston Upon Hull

55.85

When compared to the rest of the UK, the Yorkshire and the Humber came second to last.

Region

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

South East

65.3

South West

64.5

London

64.4

East Of England

64

Scotland

62.3

Northern Ireland

62.1

East Midlands

61.9

Wales

61.9

West Midlands

61.8

North West

61.1

Yorkshire and the Humber

60.4

North East

59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.

“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”

