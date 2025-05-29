Yorkshire Building Society and Citizens Advice partnership supports over 11,900 people
The partnership allows Yorkshire Building Society to host advisers from Citizens Advice at high street locations across England and Scotland. Citizens Advice offers free, impartial advice on a wide range of issues, including financial struggles, to anyone who needs it. Through this collaboration, the public can book free, confidential, hour-long appointments directly at participating branches.
Initially launched as a pilot in six branches in 2021, the programme's success, and demand for the service, has led to its expansion in over 40 percent of Yorkshire Building Society's branches. The partnership has helped people address a wide range of issues, including welfare benefits, debt, housing, and legal challenges.
Susan Allen, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, stated: “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact this service has had on thousands of people across the UK.
“Through this partnership, we’ve made impartial and independent advice from Citizens Advice more accessible in our communities, making a real impact on the lives of thousands of people nationwide.”
Thomas Monaghan, Corporate Partnerships Lead from Citizens Advice added: "For the people we help, the cost-of-living crisis is still here. We see people come to us for advice on a wide range of issues, from housing to employment, and welfare and benefits, to name just a few.
“Our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is crucial in bolstering the support we’re able to offer to those in need within our local communities, by providing greater access to our advisers in towns and cities across the UK.”
For more information about this innovative partnership and details of participating branches, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice.