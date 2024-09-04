Yorkshire law firm Gordons hires head of property disputes

Law firm Gordons has announced the appointment of a senior lawyer to lead its property disputes practice.

Paul Joyce joins from the Leeds office of law firm Womble Bond Dickinson and has specialised in property litigation for 13 years.

He has expertise in advising commercial tenants including large retail, logistics and manufacturing clients alongside large residential landlords regarding their property portfolios. This includes arbitration and mediation and acting on behalf of clients before various courts and tribunals.

Gordons’ property disputes clients include retailers AO, Card Factory, Iceland Foods, The Original Factory Shop and Wren Kitchens. Other property disputes clients include Evri and Yorkshire Building Society.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul said: “Gordons has established a great reputation regionally and nationally for the capability of its commercial property team, and its continued high profile growth within the retail sector.

“I am looking forward to working with my talented property disputes colleagues to further expand our remit with existing clients by providing practical, effective advice to solve complex issues. I will also lead on securing new clients for the firm as part of a wider strategy to grow the practice area.”

Paul also has experience with property-related professional negligence disputes and sits on the committee of the Property Litigation Association North.

Welcoming Paul to the firm, Gordons commercial property partner, Sarah Ratcliffe, said: “Paul is a great hire for Gordons and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. He has an ideal combination of technical expertise and sector experience.

“As a firm that focuses on providing excellent client service and building strong and lasting client relationships, Paul and his property disputes team will play a crucial role in making that happen.”

Gordons has offices in Leeds and Bradford and employs 170 people.