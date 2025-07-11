Yorkshire neurodiversity service, Evolve, launches adult assessments

Yorkshire-based psychology and neurodiversity service, Evolve, is expanding to offer neurodiversity assessments to adults as well as children.

The award-winning service, headquartered in Harrogate, with a clinic in Huddersfield and four others across the UK and Ireland, can now support adults who are interested to explore whether or not they will be diagnosed as neurodivergent, with autism and/or ADHD.

This new offering from Evolve builds on its decade of experience in providing multidisciplinary assessments of children for neurodivergence.

Helping to ease NHS capacity - autism assessments via Right to Choose

Dr Laura Powling, CEO, Evolve

By launching an assessment service for adults, Evolve is helping to address the serious lack of diagnosis capacity in parts of the country.

Recent figures from the NHS highlight that there are 224,382 adults in England waiting for an autism assessment and news reports suggest that in some areas, adults will be unable to access an assessment in the long term. Adult Services capacity constraints means NHS waiting lists stretch for years ahead, leading to some being completely closed to referrals for assessment.

Evolve is now an approved Right to Choose provider of autism assessments for adults in England, which means people can request a funded assessment for autism, by Evolve, relieving some of the pressure on NHS services.

Comprehensive approach to assessing for neurodiversity

While only autism assessments are currently available via Right to Choose, Evolve is able to offer combined autism and ADHD assessments or standalone ADHD assessments privately.

In addition, the service can assess for dyslexia and dyscalculia assessments privately. This may be especially relevant to young adults, potentially accessing higher education and seeking a Specific Learning Difficulty assessment.

Flexibility in delivering assessments

People will have the choice of participating in either an in-person assessment at an Evolve clinic, or via a digital route, when clinically appropriate, for both autism, ADHD and a combined assessment.

Evolve’s founder and CEO, Dr Laura Powling, says: “As recognition of neurodivergent conditions grows across our society, an increasing number of adults are keen to understand whether this underpins their experiences, challenges, and in some cases, mental health pressures.

“Now Evolve is sharing our empathetic approach to the assessment journey with adults, as well as children, ensuring patients feel seen, heard and supported by our national, multidisciplinary team.

“And, with autism assessments available through the patient choice route, also known as Right to Choose, we offer a funded alternative to the NHS services, some of which are overwhelmed by demand in a resource-constrained world.

“We will be able to care for people who may otherwise have had to continue living in limbo, wondering when they might be supported to really understand themselves.”