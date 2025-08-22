Zach’s Story: a little fighter with a big smile

Three-year-old Zach Hanley from Grimsby has completed an epic fundraising challenge, walking 3.55 miles across the Humber Bridge and back, raising over £600 for Sheffield Children’s, after receiving life-changing care for hip dysplasia when he was just two years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Zach was six weeks old, his parents, Lizzie and Matt, were given the news that their baby boy had hip dysplasia. His right hip was dislocated, and doctors quickly began a trial of treatment using a Pavlik harness, a soft brace designed to hold his hips in the correct position. Sadly, it didn’t work but being the least invasive method it was worth a try.

At five months old, Zach underwent a procedure called a closed reduction, with a muscle release through keyhole surgery. But this option wasn’t successful in Zach’s case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2024, just shy of his second birthday, Zach faced a major operation - an open reduction surgery. Surgeons had to break his thighbone and use a piece of bone to reshape the hip socket. His leg was pinned in place, and for over ten weeks afterwards, he was in a full-body cast.

Zach, now aged 3, enjoying his new hip

It was a tough time because Zach couldn’t sit, crawl or walk, and had to lie down constantly, although he could be propped up slightly. Despite everything, Zach kept smiling.

Lizzie worked from home to care for him and found a creative way to help Zach understand what was happening. She made a mini version of his cast for his beloved Theo bear and called Zach’s own cast his “magic trousers”. It helped make a scary situation less overwhelming, and she now shares that idea with other parents going through similar challenges.

After the cast came off, Zach had to learn to walk all over again. He still gets stiff and needs to rest often, but he’s making brilliant progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that his hip bone is properly in place, it’s growing well, though it will need to be monitored with x-rays every six months for the next few years.

Zach Hanley smiling in his 'magic trousers'

What has never changed is Zach’s joy. He’s a fun-loving, lively little boy who adores dancing, running, jumping, and riding his scooter. He loves musicals, Harry Styles, and dressing up, especially in his favourite Wiggles costume. Meeting The Wiggles in person recently was the perfect treat after everything he’d been through.

Lizzie and Matt are full of praise for Sheffield Children’s. Lizzie said: “All the staff we’ve come across were so lovely, so patient with the children, and made everything as fun as they could.

“We especially loved the playroom and activities; they took his mind off everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling so supported and grateful, the family wanted to give back. Together, they planned a sponsored walk across the Humber Bridge, not far from their home in Grimsby.

It was a big challenge for Zach, but he beamed with pride as he crossed the finish line, cheered on by family and friends, with passing drivers honking their horns in support.

Together, they raised an amazing £675 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Zach’s courage and resilience have been a constant source of inspiration to his parents. Now they want to share his story – not only to thank the hospital that helped their little boy walk, run and dance again, but also to help other families navigating hip dysplasia, a condition that is common but not always well understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never know how they are going to be in situations like this” said Lizzie “but Zach had the biggest grin on his face the whole time, he’s amazed us with how he has dealt with everything, he’s very proud of himself and of course we are too.”

Fancy taking on your own fundraising challenge for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity? Get in touch at [email protected] and let us know.

Please get in touch with the media team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity for more information. All media enquiries should be sent to [email protected] or call 0114 321 2470.