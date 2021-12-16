Bahrain royal family's plan to open peregrine falcon centre on North Yorkshire farm approved

Hambleton District Council has approved a conservation scheme being bankrolled by the House of Khalifa to establish the centre at a farm off Dawney Lane, Easingwold to export pure-bred racing and hunting birds, some of which would be internationally endangered, to the Middle East.

The authority’s planning committee had previously welcomed the proposed investment in the rural economy by the world’s fourth wealthiest royal family, which is reported to be worth £15bn.

However, they postponed a decision on whether to allow the large-scale development last month, over concerns the birds could come into conflict with birds from York Bird of Prey Centre, at Burn Hall, Huby, just one and a half miles away.

A peregrine falcon

Work is already well underway on the centre, which will see a 98-metre long natural pairs barn, quarantine and incubator brooder buildings and two barns for gyrkin falcons.

Alongside this the centre is also set to feature three large female breeding chambers, a circular 50-metre diameter hackpen building and 84-metre, 68-metre and 46-metre long buildings for parrots, eagles and condors respectively.

The planning committee heard since last month’s meeting France-based biologist Peter Thomas had objected to the conservation scheme, saying it could put other endangered birds at risk.

He stated: “I appreciate that this might provide a supply of birds for the market, thus deterring the despicable theft and smuggling of eggs and chicks in the wild.

“I am aware that falconry is traditionally very popular among leaders of the Middle East countries. However, they have targeted migratory cranes and storks, which are seriously endangered, and I fear that with the establishment of the breeding centre, the slaughter will only increase.”

In response, Sara Skalman, who is leading the scheme and will run the facility with fellow falcon breeding expert Mark Robb for the Khalifa family, told the committee it was “really unfortunate that some falconers don’t abide by the law”.

She added: “It is even more unfortunate that this tends to make some people judge the whole falconer community on a minority’s wrongdoing, but I can assure you that our contacts in Bahrain do abide by the law and do not belong to this minority.”

The meeting heard the development had been well received by the community and following talks with York Bird of Prey Centre, which exercises its birds in the area, it had been agreed that the Easingwold centre would not fly birds in open air on the site or surrounding area.

Planning conditions were also agreed that all flying at the Easingwold centre would be within netted enclosures on the site to prevent the birds in the breeding centre coming into contact other other birds that may fly over the property.