The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) has called for the whole industry to come together by signing its Egg Pledge; a commitment to work towards a more sustainable future and stop businesses collapsing.

Data produced in October shows losses are being caused by rises in production costs such as feed, electricity, labour and BFREPA says the only solution is for farm-gate prices to rise.

BFREPA CEO Robert Gooch said: “We know the cost of living went up 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to September, and rising food prices was the key contributor.

Most Popular

Industry predictions are that both production costs and egg demand will continue to increase over the winter, causing many more farms to suffer as this crisis continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers have seen small rises in the price they are paid for their eggs, but it’s nowhere near enough for their businesses to be sustainable.

“We need the whole industry to collaborate and try and fix this broken market.”

A consultant puts the total average cost of a flock of 32,000 hens at £1.24m, with average revenue from egg sales only bringing £921,000. This unsustainability has led to some producers being forced to cease production altogether.

Industry predictions are that both production costs and egg demand will continue to increase over the winter, causing many more farms to suffer as this crisis continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFREPA launched the Egg Pledge at its annual conference in Birmingham in September.

Mr Gooch says the Egg Pledge aims to unite the sector behind a commitment to work together for a better, more sustainable future, and is urging all businesses involved in free range production to sign the pledge, which already has 300 signatories.

This month, BFREPA will be approaching all egg packers and retailers to ask for their support. Everyone who signs the pledge will have their commitment documented on the Egg Pledge web page and will be kept updated about the pledge’s progress.

He added: “By signing the Egg Pledge, you are showing your support for British free range egg producers and playing your part in ensuring that they have a sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is of the upmost importance that we do everything we can do bring about positive change in the industry, so that producers receive the support and success that they need.”

During the summer, BFREPA had called on supermarkets and egg buyers to make sure price rises in shops for eggs was reflected in the money paid to farmers.Data then showed that shoppers were paying 20p more for a dozen free range eggs, but farmers were only receiving an extra 4p but needed at least 40p per dozen to keep business viable.