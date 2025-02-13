Millions of people are set to view live streams of lambing taking place at the Yorkshire farm attraction Cannon Hall Farm.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of viewers all over the world are expected to spend the next few weeks watching daily live streams - as they share the triumph and tragedy of the lambing season.

Cannon Hall Farm will be going live every morning at 7.30am between February 15 and February 23 to live stream any births as they happen and check in on all the new arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm will be open to the public with children and their families also allowed to watch the action from the viewing gantries in the roundhouse.

Robert Nicholson lambing at Cannon Hall Farm. (Dale Lavender / Cannon Hall Farm)

Farmer Robert Nicholson, whose family opened the farm to the public in 1989, said: “I don’t think we ever truly appreciated how much joy our farm could bring to people until five years ago really, in lockdown.

“When we did all our lockdown lives we ended up, very unexpectedly, finding friends all around the world. We have millions of them tune in to our lambing broadcasts and it’s so brilliant that we can share this with a global audience.

“It’s always been exciting for us to see our visitors' reactions face to face when a lamb is born, and this is just an extension of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is the host farm for Channel 5’s award-winning Springtime on the Farm TV Show and is preparing for its annual lambing festival, which runs over February half term.

The term is open to visitors every day - and guests can watch the action in person from the roundhouse viewing gantry.