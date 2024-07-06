New arrivals of prairie dogs have arrived at Yorkshire attraction Cannon Hall Farm due to a new development of a new outdoor mammal enclosure.

The family-run tourist attraction in Cawthorne, Barnsley, has just opened its own prairie dog enclosure to honour the North American creature, that is a type of ground squirrel.

The family pack has come to the farm from South Lakes Safari Zoo as part of the expanding small mammals project headed by Georgie Kaye.

Ms Kaye said: “The prairie dogs are a really fascinating prairie species, I like to think of them as little cowboys, living in deserts. Many people thought, because of the name, I was actually bringing dogs, but they are very small and cute.

Prairie dog at Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: Emma Garforth)

“There’s a viral video from a few years ago off them shouting Alan to each other so they are very recognisable to kids - and they are up and about in the daytime so are very entertaining to watch.

“We already have the most varied collection of rodents in the UK and these are a great addition to this, the visitors are really enjoying seeing them.”