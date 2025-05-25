A cow at Cannon Hall Farm has given birth unexpectedly to twin calves despite being scanned for only one.

Felicity, the pedigree shorthorn, shocked the farmers at the farm attraction when she delivered two perfect white calves, despite only being scanned for one.

Felicity is part of the anniversary pedigree herd of Shorthorn Cattle, purchased as a celebratory gift for farmer Roger Nicholson, who opened the farm to the public in 1989 for his services to his family and to farming.

Vera and Lynn. (Pic credit: Dale Lavender / Cannon Hall Farm)

His son, Robert, who is currently the farm director, said: “Felicity really has surprised us all and the twins are absolute belters. They are really striking and our visitors are really enjoying seeing them.”

Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, Barnsley, is open to the public and is best known for being the host farm of Channel 5 TV series Springtime on the Farm.

It is just preparing for half term as it begins its sheep shearing demonstrations which started on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and make sure the new arrivals look their best for visitors.

