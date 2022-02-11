Cannon Hall Farm’s beloved giant Shire horse Lottie tragically put to sleep after sudden decline in health

Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, explained the giant 19-hand Shire had suffered a sudden decline in health, and the difficult decision had to be made to let her go.

Lottie had appeared on Channel 5 show Springtime on the Farm and was a much loved part of the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news came as a shock to many of the farm’s thousands of fans online who tune in weekly for the live broadcasts and check-ins with the animals.

Lottie was a much-loved member of the Cannon Hall Farm family

However, it wasn’t all bad news at the farm this week - just days after Lottie passed away, her best friend Ruby gave birth to a healthy male foal.

The adorable foal - yet to be named - has arrived at the farm’s busiest time as lambing season gets into full swing.

-----

The new foal is yet to be named

Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “It really does hit home the triumph and tragedy that we face as a farm.

“To lose Lottie was such a blow - but then just days later for Ruby to foal really has lifted our spirits.

“We are very excited to introduce him to all the visitors coming for our lambing event over half term.”

Hundreds of ewes are due to give birth over the next few weeks with visitors invited to come and watch from the gantry in the roundhouse.

Robert added: “This really is our most exciting time of year - you never know what to expect in Spring as every season brings new challenges and unexpected adventures.

“We are so grateful to everyone who visits our farm or tunes in to our broadcasts and helps us on this journey.”

Cannon Hall Farm is also preparing to launch its second book, Springtime at Cannon Hall Farm, published by Ebury in March.