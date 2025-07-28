Donald Trump advises Sir Keir Starmer to remove inheritance tax from farmers

Donald Trump told Sir Keir Starmer to copy him and remove inheritance tax for farmers during their meeting in Scotland.

The US President met the Prime Minister at his Trump Turnberry hotel in South Ayrshire today, before the pair, and Lady Victoria Starmer, travelled to Aberdeenshire for a private dinner.

Mr Trump spoke of his “great love” for Scotland and said he wanted to see the nation “thrive” ahead of his discussions with the Prime Minister that were expected to focus on Gaza and trade.

He also spoke about how he had removed “the estate tax on farms” in the US, and suggested Sir Keir should do the same.

Mr Trump has asked about the Labour government’s decision to remove the tax break for farmers, which helps them pass on their land and business down the generations.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump shake hands at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire. Picture: Chris Furlong/PA Wire | PA

From April, farmers will be charged 20 per cent inheritance tax on assets over £1m. The plans have faced intense opposition from the sector, which says cash-poor, asset-rich farmers will be forced to sell their land.

Mr Trump said: “I did something – I don’t know if you can do – but it was great. I love our farmers.

"We were losing a lot of farms to the banks. A loving mother and father would die and left their farm to their children.

"But they had a 50 per cent tax to pay … and they would go out and borrow money to pay the estate tax … and they would overextend and they would lose the farm and the would commit suicide in some cases.”

He added: “We ended the estate tax – there is no estate tax on farms.”

Sir Keir said the new government’s policy is “nothing like that … and it’s paid over many years”.

He said: “The other thing we have done is we’ve got a pathway for farmers, so they’ve got a year-on-year income, which is the most important thing.”

The Prime Minister added that farmers were a “central focus” in all of the trade deals he had agreed.

The American leader also attacked Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan as a “nasty person” and hailed both Sir Keir and Nigel Farage as “great men” as the leaders took a series of questions across domestic and foreign affairs.

He added: “(Sir Keir) did a great thing with the economy, because a lot of money is going to come in because of the deal that was made. But I think that, I think that immigration is now bigger than ever before.”