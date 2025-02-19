English farms drop by almost a quarter over last two decades

Sir Ed Davey has warned that “farms are on the brink” as new figures show the number of farm holdings has dropped by almost a quarter since 2005.

House of Commons Library data, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, shows a worrying decline in the number of farms across England.

The latest figures reveal that in the 18 years since 2005 there has been a drop of more than 30,000 farm holdings - a reduction of 22.7 per cent.

The number of farms in almost every crop and livestock category has decreased, but in particular dairy farms have been affected, with the total number of farms cut in half.

“British farmers are the backbone of the economy, yet successive governments have done nothing but neglect them,” Sir Ed, the Lib Dem leader, said on a visit to dairy farmers in Norfolk.

“Farmers look after our countryside and feed the nation, and without them we would be worse off.

“Under the Conservatives’ watch, farmers struggled with botched trade deals and rocketing energy bills.

“Unfortunately, the current Government seems content on maintaining the Conservatives’ appalling track record on farming.

“The family farm tax may be the final nail in the coffin for many farmers.”