Farmers are preparing for national action from Sunday to protest changes to inheritance tax relief announced by Rachel Reeves in the Budget.

The pressure group Enough is Enough, which has previously organised mass protests in Wales, has called on “those who are able” to withhold produce from leaving their farms for a week from 17 November.

It would be the first nationwide British farming strike in history.

In a statement, seen by The Yorkshire Post, campaigners said: “We are being suffocated by a government that seems determined to destroy our livelihoods,our future and our ability to feed the nation.

“This country wilĺ be facing massive food shortages with potential significant price increases and the demise of the rural economy along with a serious implications of food security.

“We simply cannot allow the destruction of our industry to continue and our responsibility to feed our nation be taken away.

“This is a last resort but we as farmers are in despair as we simply cannot afford to provide food to the public.

Farmers protest outside the Northern Farming Conference. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“We ask this government to talk to us,to listen to us,and allow us the freedom and flexibility to feed our nation.”

An insider told The Yorkshire Post that organisers were expecting farmers from across Britain, including many in Yorkshire, to go on strike.

“We’ve spoken to farmers across the nation and we’re all on the same wavelength on this,” they said.

“The lack of understanding of the industry and the impact of decision making on food security in the long term. We’ve just had enough really.”

The organisers “appreciate that some farmers will not be able to go on strike because of affordability and perishable goods” but beef, sheep, pigs and chicken “will be held back by most”.

“There will be an impact on supermarket shelves, there will be food shortages as a consequence of this,” the insider said.

“Strikes seem to work with this government”, they said, adding that the inheritance tax changes “had brought all the farmers in the UK together”.

On 19 November, the National Farmers’ Union is holding a mass lobby of MPs by its members, while other farmers are set to protest outside Parliament in Westminster.

Under the proposals inheritance tax will be charged at 20 per cent on farms worth more than £1 million, in a major reform of agricultural property relief (APR).

Previously farmers were exempt from paying inheritance tax.

The Chancellor has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3 million, if couples combine their own personal inheritance tax allowances when passing on their land.

Analysis by the CLA suggests a “typical” arable farm of 200 acres (80 hectares), making a profit of £27,300, would face an IHT liability of £435,000.

The farm would have to allocate 159 per cent of its profit each year to cover the tax bill, if spread over 10 years, and may lead those inheriting the land to sell as much as 20 per cent of their farmland, the CLA said.

The CLA’s calculations build upon warnings from the National Farmers Union, which has estimated that 75 per cent of food production in the UK could be within the scope of Ms Reeves’ changes.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told The Yorkshire Post: “The government’s commitment to farmers remains steadfast, it’s why the government committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years.

“It’s more money than ever for sustainable food production. The Budget had to take tough choices to fix the £22 billion black hole left by the previous government.