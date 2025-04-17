Foot and mouth disease: travellers banned from bringing meat and dairy products back from EU
Both foot and mouth disease and, more widely, African swine fever have been detected in different parts of Europe in recent months.
The former has been reported in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria and while it poses no risk to humans, outbreaks can be devastating for farming businesses and livestock.
More than six million animals were slaughtered in response to the disease in the UK in 2001, and it cost the economy £12.8bn.
While there have been no cases detected in Britain yet, the Government said it was taking the decision to ban personal meat and dairy imports to protect farmers and their livestock.
This includes items like sandwiches, cheese and cured meats, and applies regardless of whether it is packed or bought at duty free.
Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot and mouth.
“That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security.”
Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst, who was formerly a pig farmer in Driffield, East Yorkshire, had previously called for a meat ban in The Yorkshire Post.
“I have been asking the Government to ban these personal imports as a matter of urgency since the foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany in January so I am glad they have finally listened, albeit three months later,” he said.
“The most likely route into the UK for a catastrophic livestock disease like foot-and-mouth or African swine fever is through the human mediated transport of an infected product so it’s a welcome measure that will go some way to reducing the risk.”
