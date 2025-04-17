Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former has been reported in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria and while it poses no risk to humans, outbreaks can be devastating for farming businesses and livestock.

More than six million animals were slaughtered in response to the disease in the UK in 2001, and it cost the economy £12.8bn.

While there have been no cases detected in Britain yet, the Government said it was taking the decision to ban personal meat and dairy imports to protect farmers and their livestock.

A photo from the 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth in the UK of a fire lit in the burning pit on Netherplace farm. Credit: David Cheskin/PA Wire | David Cheskin/PA Wire

This includes items like sandwiches, cheese and cured meats, and applies regardless of whether it is packed or bought at duty free.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot and mouth.

“That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security.”

“I have been asking the Government to ban these personal imports as a matter of urgency since the foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany in January so I am glad they have finally listened, albeit three months later,” he said.