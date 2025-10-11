Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shadow Environment Secretary’s speech in front of a JCB tractor in Manchester was one of the most talked about moments of the Conservative Party Conference.

Clad in a Union Jack blazer, surrounded by farmers, Ms Atkins said: “Food production and food security will be at the heart of Conservative agricultural and environmental policy.”

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post in Manchester after her speech, she said: “We wanted farming to be front and centre of this conference.

“Getting a wonderful shiny new JCB tractor into the conference centre is some feat, but we wanted to do it as a party because farming is so important to our food security, to our care for the environment, but also to our identity as a country.

“I wanted to show that we as Conservatives are completely behind farmers’ campaigns to axe the family farm tax and the family business tax, but also to provide a bit of hope for the industry.”

At the farming and agricultural fringes across the Manchester conference, the main source of debate and conversation was whether the Treasury may tweak the inheritance tax reforms in the Budget in November.

Last year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced she was partly removing the inheritance tax relief for farmers and agricultural businesses, which allowed them to be passed down through the generations.

A reduced rate of 20 per cent will be applied on combined land and business assets worth more than £1m from next April.

Shadow Defra Secretary Victoria Atkins gives a speech at Conservative Party Conference in front a JCB tractor. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

However, it is thought Labour’s new tranche of rural MPs are pressing the Treasury to dilute the policy, amid reports of some farmers taking drastic action.

One inquest heard that a farmer’s son believed his father had taken his own life in part to avoid paying inheritance tax when passing down his business.

Other reports have suggested that farmers have refused cancer treatment over the April 2026 deadline.

Ms Atkins said: “From speaking to other farmers and support networks, we know that these sorts of conversations are happening around kitchen tables across the country.

“So when I said ‘it is shameful, it is enraging and it is an assault on the countryside’, I meant it, because that is what I think this tax policy is like.”

And she challenged Labour’s rural MPs to vote down the policy.

“I do not understand how any Labour MP in Yorkshire or any other rural county can look themselves in the mirror if they are voting for that family farm tax come November.”

The Shadow Environment Secretary said that she had heard that the Government “is going to try some sort of fudge at the Budget”.

“We, as Conservatives, have made this solemn promise to farmers that when we are in Government we will axe the family farm tax and the family business tax,” she explained.

In the interview, Ms Atkins also reflected on why so many rural communities turned their backs on her party at the last election.

“I want to make it clear that our primary focus for farmers is that their objective is to grow food,” she said.

“I’ve been very frank that we’ve lost that focus in recent years, but that stops now.

“The primary focus of farmers is to grow food and we will support them to do that.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs will mean three-quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most estates pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.

“This is a fair and balanced approach which helps fix the public services we all rely on.