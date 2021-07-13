Today At The Great Yorkshire Show Live is on Channel 5 for two nights this week - celebrating Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural show.

It will be presented by Bradford radio and TV presenter, Anita Rani and Essex-born archaeologist and television producer, Jules Hudson, along with special guest appearances from The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright and Julian Norton. The short series will show highlights of everything the event has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be over 2,000 exhibitors, 8,500 animals and an endless supply of food stalls. Anita and Jules will meet the showmen, the growers and the bakers as the show returns for its 162nd event.

A sheep show at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The first episode will be covering the wild antics of show novices, Morgan and Natasha, as they train their Duroc pigs in the ring and Anita will be competing with French chef, Mehdi, to see who can produce the best Yorkshire pudding. A 32-year-old artist blacksmith, Katie Ventress, will be taking on her biggest challenge yet, while Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright gives us a lesson on how to treat sheep.

Episode two will be focussed on fourth generation farmer, Stephen Short, who has won many prizes for his animals. The episode will also follow Emily Turner and her four-year-old son, Jack, while they compete for the first time with their Golden Guernsey goats, Stacey and Clementine.