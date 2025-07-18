Great Yorkshire Show: Organisers confirm death of a sheep as heatwave soared
Every measure, they stressed, is taken to safeguard the welfare of livestock on the showground and the animal's cause of death is still not known.
A spokesperson said: "Almost 2,500 sheep were exhibited at the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) this year, sadly one sheep died despite the attention of on-site vets."
The GYS, as England's largest agricultural event, draws a sell-out crowd of 35,000 people over each of its four days and with many thousands of animals exhibiting every year.
There are vets on call 24 hours a day and on patrol in the pens and sheds, a spokesperson confirmed, with safety measures stepped up last week as a heatwave soared.
"The show has two very large open sided barn-style buildings for sheep with an extremely high roof which allows for good air circulation all round and there is access to fresh drinking water at all times," they added.
"In addition to these measures, as part of our contingency arrangements for the warm weather, all staff and stewards were briefed to carry out regular checks of all the livestock lines and to report any welfare concerns to the veterinary team."