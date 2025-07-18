Great Yorkshire Show: Organisers confirm death of a sheep as heatwave soared

Organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show have confirmed the death of a sheep at last week's farming showcase as temperatures topped 30c.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every measure, they stressed, is taken to safeguard the welfare of livestock on the showground and the animal's cause of death is still not known.

A spokesperson said: "Almost 2,500 sheep were exhibited at the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) this year, sadly one sheep died despite the attention of on-site vets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GYS, as England's largest agricultural event, draws a sell-out crowd of 35,000 people over each of its four days and with many thousands of animals exhibiting every year.

The Great Yorkshire Show saw temperatures top 30C.

There are vets on call 24 hours a day and on patrol in the pens and sheds, a spokesperson confirmed, with safety measures stepped up last week as a heatwave soared.

"The show has two very large open sided barn-style buildings for sheep with an extremely high roof which allows for good air circulation all round and there is access to fresh drinking water at all times," they added.