Farm and domestic animals will be shown, there’s local produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables and crafts with entertainment on offer including show jumping, vintage vehicles, farmer’s markets, stalls and demonstrations.
The event will take place at Birkby House, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge in Halifax on Saturday, August 13.
Here is the timetable of events which include approximate times that may be subject to change on the day.
9.30am
The West Yorkshire Fire Service Brass Band
9.50am
Dog and Duck Demonstrations
10.15am
Vintage Vehicle Parade - Cars
10.40am
Gun Dog Demonstration
The mayor will be opening the show in the Main Ring:
11.15am
Birds of Prey Demonstration
11.35am
Terrier Racing
12.05pm
West Yorkshire Fire Service - Brass Band
12.30pm
Dog and Duck Demonstration
1pm
Fun Dog Show - Little and Large (any breed, age, M/F)
1.30pm
Gun Dog Demo
2pm
Birds of Prey Demonstration
2.45pm
Dog Agility Demonstration (Public have a go)
2.55pm
Vintage Vehicle Parade - Tractors
3.10pm
Heavy Horse Championship
3.40pm
Cattle - Grand Parade