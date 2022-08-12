Halifax Agricultural Show 2022: Full schedule including bird of prey demonstration and terrier racing

The Halifax Agricultural Show is back and is the largest of its kind in the local region.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:42 pm

Farm and domestic animals will be shown, there’s local produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables and crafts with entertainment on offer including show jumping, vintage vehicles, farmer’s markets, stalls and demonstrations.

The event will take place at Birkby House, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge in Halifax on Saturday, August 13.

Here is the timetable of events which include approximate times that may be subject to change on the day.

    Halifax Agricultural Show. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

    9.30am

    The West Yorkshire Fire Service Brass Band

    9.50am

    Dog and Duck Demonstrations

    10.15am

    Vintage Vehicle Parade - Cars

    10.40am

    Gun Dog Demonstration

    The mayor will be opening the show in the Main Ring:

    11.15am

    Birds of Prey Demonstration

    11.35am

    Terrier Racing

    12.05pm

    West Yorkshire Fire Service - Brass Band

    12.30pm

    Dog and Duck Demonstration

    1pm

    Fun Dog Show - Little and Large (any breed, age, M/F)

    1.30pm

    Gun Dog Demo

    2pm

    Birds of Prey Demonstration

    2.45pm

    Dog Agility Demonstration (Public have a go)

    2.55pm

    Vintage Vehicle Parade - Tractors

    3.10pm

    Heavy Horse Championship

    3.40pm

    Cattle - Grand Parade

