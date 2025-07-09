Huge solar farm on agricultural land close to Yorkshire village given green light

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a large solar farm in the North Yorkshire countryside.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s strategic planning committee voted unanimously to approve plans for a 39.3MW solar scheme on 80 hectares of agricultural land to the north of Brompton-on-Swale.

Brompton Solar Ltd was given permission to build the scheme on two parcels of land on either side of the A1(M), subject to a maintenance plan for the site being agreed with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The western edge of the proposed green energy site lies within 400m of the edge of the existing Skeeby solar farm, which was Yorkshire’s largest when it went live last year.

A plan of the proposed solar farm near Brompton-on-Swale.

The Brompton scheme will connect to the existing substation near Skeeby.

Councillor Andy Brown said the scheme would deliver biodiversity improvements for the area.

He said: “There will be significant improvements in the wildlife. There will be a lot more butterflies than there would be on a monocultured crop sprayed to death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a real help that the connection point is so close. I think it’s important that that connection site is at capacity so it puts a cap on endless cumulative applications going to the same site.”

Councillor Andrew Lee said he was concerned about the loss of agricultural land.

“However, I do recognise that there is the existing substation and the site can be connected to that fairly easily,” he said.

Several councillors said they noted no members of the public spoke against the scheme at the meeting, which suggested there was limited local opposition to the solar farm.