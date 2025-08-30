Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall names his favourite Yorkshire Dales farm shop

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a great opportunity to support your community, it’s a great opportunity to connect with people who are growing food in your area,” the River Cottage star told The Yorkshire Post.

Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall is patron of the Farm Retail Association and is leading the ‘More Than Food’ campaign to encourage people to buy from farm shops at a tricky time for the industry.

Faced with the challenges from the recent inheritance tax changes, the impact of Brexit and rising costs, the FRA says farmers are in need of local community support now more than ever before.

Choosing a farm retailer directly invests into the resilience of rural Britain – with 75p of every £1 spent stays in the local economy.

But, Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall says that purchasing fresh local produce does so much more than simply supporting the local economy.

“We buy and eat food now that we know very little about,” he said.

“We are seriously struggling with an obesity crisis and a diet related health crisis.

“If you want to really take responsibility for the health aspect and the responsible sourcing of your food then there’s nowhere better to go than the farm retail network.”

The Channel 4 star explained that farm shops provide authenticity and human connection.

He added: “I think that we are nourished by food that has a good story as well as food that is good nourishment.

“The first stories we ever told were stories about food - how we gathered it, what the hunt was like, passing on skills to the next generation.

“I think the great thing about food from farm retail is that it’s got a great story, and we still have a genuine hunger for food with a great story.

“If we shop in the Farm Retail Network from our neighbours and the people growing around us, we have another great story about food.

“It’s not quite ‘I grew it myself’, but I met the man who grew it and I met the woman who raised the pigs.

“I genuinely believe that if you take back into your kitchen ingredients where you’ve got that story you are nourished in another dimension, beyond how it feels in your body.”

Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall pushed back on the suggestion that farm shops are always more expensive than supermarkets, explaining: “Quite a lot of our research suggests that isn’t the case.

“When people are involved in selling directly to the public they can cut out the middleman and offer seasonable produce grown locally at competitive prices.”

He revealed that his favourite farm shop in the Yorkshire Dales is the award-winning Courtyard Dairy in Settle.

“It’s a mind-blowing experience,” he said,

“Not only are they selling their own cheese and lots of local produce from the North of England, they are helping this network of cheesemaking families.