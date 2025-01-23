Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter is penned by Tory leader Coun Carl Les, but carries the support of Labour leader Steve Shaw-Wright and Lib Dem leader Coun Bryn Griffiths, as well as the Greens and Independents.

This is one of the first acts of defiance from Labour politicians to the Chancellor’s Budget last October.

Coun Les told Ms Reeves that North Yorkshire councillors are “very concerned about and opposed to the fiscal measures you proposed in your recent Budget, particularly about inheritance Tax, and we ask that you reconsider these”.

From April 2026, farmers could pay an effective rate of 20 per cent inheritance tax on assets over £1 million.

Previously, they were exempt from this tax to allow family farms to be passed down through the generations.

Farmers have claimed that the measures will force them to sell off land to pay inheritance tax bills.

Tractors parked on Whitehall during a protest by farmers in Westminster, London, last month over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules.

Assets would now have to be given to relatives seven years before death to avoid any tax liability.

The North Yorkshire councillors have urged Ms Reeves to consider the plight of elderly farmers who have based their tax affairs around being exempt from inheritance tax.

They also called for a greater allowance to protect the family farm, and a differentiation between working farms and people purchasing land to avoid paying inheritance tax.

Coun Les concluded: “Farmers, and the work they do in providing food security, and stewardship of our natural assets, are an essential part of the rural economy, and we urge you to reconsider.

“Their existence is challenging financially, and they deserve support, not further challenge.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility, the fiscal watchdog, has now costed the policy, saying it will bring in just £500m over three years.

However, the fiscal watchdog added that this was highly uncertain, and could be reduced by farmers passing their assets down to their children seven years before their death.

To put this figure into context, overall Government expenditure is more than £1,100 billion.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Martin Bertrand/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

It has provoked a number of protests by farmers, who have brought Westminster to a halt with their tractors.

Lib Dem rural affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said the OBR report showed the “misguided family farm tax is mired in problems and will penalise British farmers for practically no benefit”.

“It is deeply concerning that older farmers will be hit hardest from this tax, with the rug pulled from under them before they can change their plans,” he said.

“And with tax revenue expected to be highly uncertain and unstable for two decades, the Chancellor’s excuses simply don’t stack up.

“Farmers are absolutely vital for Britain, putting food on our tables and protecting the British countryside.

“The Government must do the right thing and scrap the family farm tax before it’s too late.”

While the Country Land and Business Association urged Rachel Reeves to order a consultation into the policy.

President Victoria Vyvyan said: “It is clear that neither the Treasury nor the OBR has fully considered the impact on the economy of these tax reforms.

“Ministers have repeatedly said that the OBR had certified their claims, but the truth is that the OBR themselves say there is a high degree of uncertainty as to how much money will be raised, if any at all.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw.

“But we do know that farmers and small business owners are pulling investment, cancelling machinery orders and considering whether their businesses are viable for the long-term.

“This means fewer jobs, less food security, less growth and less money going into the Exchequer to pay for public services. Government must put these reforms out to a meaningful consultation, so that Treasury can truly understand the damage they are doing.”

National Farmers’ Union President Tom Bradshaw added: “This OBR report confirms what we have repeatedly warned since Budget day, that it will be older farmers who will be hardest hit by the government’s misguided family farm tax.

"One minute they were advised to keep their farms until death to pass them on to the next generation, the next they’re left knowing that if they live beyond April 2026 when the measures come in, their children may have to break up or sell the farm.

"What an appalling position to put elderly people in.

The OBR did not assess how many farmers would be in scope of the policy, with the NFU and other groups disputing the government figures.

The Treasury has maintained that 27 per cent of claimants of agricultural property relief will be impacted, however The Yorkshire Post understands this includes all rural landowners, such as people with small holdings.

Defra’s most recent figures from the 2022-23 financial year found the average net worth of a farm was £2.2m, while 49 per cent of farms had a net worth of at least £1.5m.

The Chancellor has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3m, if couples combine their own personal inheritance tax allowances when passing on their land.

While analysis by the CLA suggests a “typical” arable farm of 200 acres (80 hectares), making a profit of £27,300, would face an IHT liability of £435,000.