Meet the Yorkshire alpaca herd with a new spring to their step as their fleeces are sheared for summer

Karen and Dean Pratt, of Tickhill Alpacas near Doncaster, were joined by professional shearer Jonathan Waters from County Durham this week to tend to their 30-strong herd.

Mr Waters, under a technique he invented, secures the animals on a board that can be brought higher rather than using the floor, to ease the process for the animals.

Mrs Pratt said: "It's a much kinder way, less stressful for them. When they're young they get used to it straight away.

Tickhill Alpacas, Doncaster, had their annual visit from a professional Alpaca shearer. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"They are sheared once a year. Their fibre is hollow, so it regulates their body temperature and keeps them cool in summer and warm in winter.

"They don't want a five-inch fleece on when it's warm.

"They did have a spring in their step afterwards," she said. "It's a full maintenance. A proper haircut and manicure session."

The herd lives in a field with the couple's horse, called Major. Mr Pratt added: "After they were sheared, we could tell that Major didn't know who they were."

Tickhill Alpacas, Doncaster, had their annual visit from a professional Alpaca shearer, Jonathan Waters of County Durham, who spends the summer months travelling the county shearing hundreds of Alpacas for their owners. Pictured Karen and Dean Pratt, collecting the wool and helping to administer health injection to their herd whilst Jonathan, restrains the Alpaca, on the back of his adaptive truck which he is able to turn the Alpaca on it's side in order to work quickly and efficiently to remove the wool without stressing the animal and whole process takes around 20 minute per animal. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

The Pratts came to keep alpacas unexpectedly, when a neighbour offered them eight. Those first ones turned out to be pregnant, and now with a proper breeding-programme there are 30 in the herd.

To Mr Pratt, a plasterer by trade, it's now a full time job looking after them, while Mrs Pratt came straight to the shearing from a nightshift as a paramedic assistant.

There is now a full programme of activities at their centre, with alpaca walks, alpaca yoga, retreats, and even alpacas to help couples tie the knot.

"They all have different personalities," said Mrs Pratt. "There's Lazy Len, Stubborn Susan, and Awkward Alan. We've got Slim Shady as well. They're lovely.

Professional alpaca shearer Jonathan is able to turn the Alpaca on it's side to work quickly and efficiently to remove the wool without stressing the animal and whole process takes around 20 minutes. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"Because they've mostly been bred here, we have handled them from birth. They are our babies. When people come for alpaca walks, we have an idea of who will work well."

The fleece from their winter coat will be woven by local experts, while the shorter 'seconds' goes towards creating bedding from pillows to duvets.

"We also make alpaca toys and hats," said Mrs Pratt. "If you go on a walk with Alan, say, you can buy a little toy made from Alan's wool. It's as fine as mohair."