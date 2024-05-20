Meet the Yorkshire teenager on a mission to restore a 60-year-old tractor

A 60-year-old tractor in need of some TLC might not appeal to every teenage girl.

But this vintage Allis Chalmers tractor is being restored by a tractor enthusiast from Northallerton will be on display at Tractor Fest, being held at Newby Hall, Ripon on June 8-9.

The orange 1964 tractor belongs to 13-year-old Charlotte Wilson who is renovating it with the help of her father, Colin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Allis Chalmers ED-40 tractor spent its working life on a farm near Thirsk and was the last model manufactured by the UK subsidiary of the American Allis-Chalmers Corporation before it closed. Charlotte’s tractor is one of only nine known to have been fitted with a Perkins engine as part of a short-lived trial.

Tractor enthusiast Charlotte Wilson from Northallerton with her vintage Allis Chalmers tractor she is restoring with the help of her father, Colin, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

Tractor restoration runs in the family – Charlotte inherited the tractor last year from her uncle and local farmer, the late Brian Chester, a former chair of the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) and founding member of Tractor Fest.

Charlotte said: “Nicknamed ‘Allis Pyjamas’ by my young cousins who couldn’t say Allis Chalmers, the tractor is special to me because so few were made with this particular engine and Uncle Brian wanted to preserve it. ED-40 tractors were normally fitted with a standard 23C engine, and we think it is the only tractor that is in preservation so its highly collectable.

“I have been brought up with tractors and vintage machinery, often helping my Mum and Dad restore their latest projects. Tractors are my passion and I got my first tractor, a Massey Harris Pony, when I was just seven years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Allis Chalmers was minus its cab and didn’t run so I have been working on adding a cab and starting it up again. There’s still a lot to do ahead of Tractor Fest where it will be part of this year’s theme – the orange tractor.”

Taking place in June, Tractor Fest will showcase more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Among this year’s highlights will be a display celebrating orange tractor marques, as well as harvesting and threshing machinery and an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars.

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor show. Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), the event is held over two days and is a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer at the show and admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dollshouse and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.