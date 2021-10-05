Our Yorkshire Farm is back for its fifth series on October 5 and viewers are in for a tough episode as Amanda Owen, Clive and their nine children battle the extreme pressures of taking care of their animals in a blizzard during lockdown.

The latest series shows Amanda and Clive endure snowdrifts and sub-zero temperatures to recover 20 lost sheep and home school their children.

In this week’s episode the family will endure their second lockdown during one of the coldest and treacherous winters they’ve ever experienced.

Amanda Owen. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

With schools shut for a second time, the children are forced to create a work-life balance as they take care of their calves while being home-schooled.

Amanda must adapt to new environments as unlike the previous lockdown in spring 2020, the family suffers the coldest January in 10 years with extreme snowstorms whilst having to take care of a thousand pregnant sheep.

The new episode will show Amanda and Clive’s children getting to work as their seven-year-old, Annie, and five-year-old, Clammie, help their mum with their pregnant herd.

Nine-year-old Violet is responsible for looking after their newest arrival, Misty, after she took care of her own pet calf Ciara for the past year.

Clemmie and her siblings will have to give newborn Misty and the rest of their calves constant care in the sub-zero temperatures.

In between their chores and education, the children perfect their snowboarding skills while Violet finds a valley of giant icicles and the three youngest girls are learning to ice skate on a frozen lake.