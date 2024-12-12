Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest three-yearly report on food security has found the UK was 75 per cent self-sufficient in the food that can be grown in this country last year, and produced the equivalent of 62 per cent of overall food consumed.

But while the figures are broadly unchanged in the past two decades, the report warned that long-term declines in “natural capital” – resources such as clean water, healthy soils and wildlife such as pollinators – are a pressing risk to UK food production.

Extreme weather continues to have a significant effect on domestic production, particularly arable crops, fruit and vegetables.

Rising temperatures are set to increase the likelihood of extreme weather events, and “represent significant overall risks to UK food security”, the report warned, despite some potential for new crops and a longer growing season.

The report was published yesterday as farmers staged another protest against the “toxic” Budget in October which farmers say puts their businesses, futures and food security at risk.

The Budget included imposing inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million and speeding up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies in favour of nature-friendly farming payments.

The “RIP British Farming” protest was organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming, and came as ministers insisted their commitment to farmers was “steadfast”.

The Environment Department (Defra) pointed to £343 million which it put into the rural economy last week, in payments for nature-friendly farming activities, benefitting more than 31,000 farmers.

Defra also announced new details for its environmental land management schemes, which pay farmers for “public goods” ranging from healthy soil, rivers and hedgerows, to habitat creation and large-scale nature restoration work to reverse declines in the natural world that society depends on.

The food security report warns that the UK continues to be “highly dependent” on imports to meet demand for fruit, vegetables and seafood, and many of the countries this food is imported from face their own climate-related challenges and sustainability risks, the report said.

Climate change, nature loss and water insecurity pose significant risks to the ability of global food production to meet demand over the longer term, the analysis warned.

The first food security report since 2021 highlighted the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the UK seeing some of the highest food inflation in the G7 group of leading nations, although no shortages of food items for a “sustained” period.

The war also pushed up fertiliser and energy costs, while agri-food labour shortages continue, compounded by the post-Brexit end of freedom of movement with the EU in 2021.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed this week held a call with business and industry, in which he said work was under way to develop a new food strategy to provide healthier, more easily accessible food to tackle obesity and improve health.

It would also build resilience in the face of climate shocks, drive investment in the food and drink sector, and support the “farming road map” to reduce the impact of farming on nature and wildlife, and decarbonise the sector while supporting it through the transition, officials said.