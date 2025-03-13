Small farms in Yorkshire Dales will 'lose out' after SFI scheme closed, MPs warn

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government closed its sustainable farming incentive (SFI) scheme to new applicants, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) saying it had allocated its budget for this year’s scheme.

The SFI pays farmers in England for “public goods” such as insecticide-free farming, wildflower strips and managing ponds and hedgerows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner told the Commons yesterday that the Government planned to “redesign” the programme and said previous schemes had “no way of prioritising properly” the farmers who received support.

It is understood that a new scheme will be announced after the Spending Review in the summer.

Liberal Democrat environment, food and rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron told MPs that of 6,100 new SFI entrants this year, only 40 were hill farmers.

Tim Farron MP

He asked: “Doesn’t this prove that because of the failure of the Conservatives in the last administration, the big landowners and the corporates are already comfortably inside the tent but the farmers who are outside are now locked out without warning, are Britain’s poorest farmers in Britain’s most beautiful places like mine in the Lakes and the Dales?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farron also said the scheme’s closure would “outrage everyone who cares for our environment, for our upland nature and landscapes – it will outrage everyone who cares about food security, it will outrage everyone who cares about our tourism economy”.

Farming groups also reacted with fury to the news. National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw said: “This is another shattering blow to English farms, delivered yet again with no warning, no understanding of the industry and a complete lack of compassion or care.”

View of rain clouds gathering over Pen-Y-Ghent from above Lancliffe near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

He said the industry had warned “time and time again” that large parts of the SFI were poorly designed, and he accused Defra of being a “failing department” with farmers left paying the price for chaos.

“The awful dilemma now faced by many farmers is whether to turn their backs on environmental work and just farm as hard as they can to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a loss to both farming and the environment and cannot be what was intended,” he said.

Country Land and Business Association president Victoria Vyvyan described it as the “most cruel” of the “betrayals” so far.

“It actively harms nature. It actively harms the environment.

“And, with war once again raging in Europe, to actively harm our food production is reckless beyond belief,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Lines, chief executive of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said that while it was good news so many farmers had joined agri-environmental schemes, many more had been prevented from doing so due to overly-complicated schemes and slow processing of applications.

The new SFI offer would not be available until spring 2026, leaving most farmers facing an 18-month gap before fresh payments “which is going to leave some of them in a really difficult financial position”, he warned.