Solar farm and battery storage scheme planned for farmland near York
The scheme at Overton Grange, between the villages of Skelton and Beningbrough, is the latest green energy development to be planned for the Vale of York.
Developer Anesco Limited is proposing to build a 49.98MW solar farm and 43MW BESS on around 157 acres of farmland. The company says the development will power more than 13,600 homes and save 12,163 tonnes of CO2 per year.
The site, which is beside the River Ouse and on land classified as green belt, has been chosen due its proximity to a viable grid connection and has suitable topography and ground composition, the applicant says.
The land is also outside of any national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty and will be set back from residential properties.
A full application has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council and a consultation process is underway with a deadline for comments of July 14.
Supporting documents submitted with the scheme claim that there are no unacceptable harmful effects associated with the proposed development.
The report adds: “Any limited impacts are overwhelmingly outweighed by the benefits related to the development, most notably the positive environmental impacts associated with renewable energy deployment and at a local level by the biodiversity enhancements.
“The proposed development represents sustainable development which accords with the development plan.
“There are no technical reasons which suggest planning permission should not be granted and furthermore there are important materials considerations which weigh heavily in favour of the scheme. As such, the proposals should be approved without delay.”
The applicant says the scheme would “positively enhance” the green belt through ecological and landscape enhancements, which would retain the existing field boundary hedgerows and tree cover.
CCTV cameras up to 4m high would be installed around the site.
According to the papers, badgers have been found on the site and a temporary sett closure licence would be obtained from Natural England if necessary.
Gaps would also be left at the bottom of the perimeter fencing for badgers, hares and hedgehogs to use.
Anesco is described in the documents as a leader in renewable energy, which has built some of the country’s largest solar and battery farms.
