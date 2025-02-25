Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour has come under fire for introducing inheritance tax for farm businesses worth more than £1m, which critics say will force family farms to be sold.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw will also speak at the conference and urge ministers to “do the right thing” and reverse the “morally wrong” tax policy.

Mr Reed is not expected to do this, however he will unveil a policy blitz to try and get farmers back onside.

This will include a pledge to protect farmers and uphold high environmental and animal welfare standards in future trade deals.

US President Donald Trump is likely to insist on American chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef to be included in any trade deal, however the Environment Secretary is likely to give a strong message against this.

Mr Reed is expected to say: “The underlying problem is that farmers do not make enough money for the hard work and commitment they put in. I will consider my time as Secretary of State a failure if I do not improve profitability for farmers across the country.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed delivers a speech. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

“My focus is on ensuring farming becomes more profitable because that’s how we make your businesses viable for the future. And that’s how we ensure the long-term food security this country needs.”

Mr Reed is set to extend the seasonal worker visa route, which provides pickers and other farm labourers, for another five years. He will also announce new requirements for government catering contracts to back British produce, a multimillion-pound investment in technology and a new National Biosecurity Centre to strengthen controls on animal disease.

But Country Land and Business Association President Victoria Vyvyan said: “Under the pressure of the Government’s inheritance tax changes it will be hard for farms to take advantage of the opportunity to supply schools, hospitals and prisons.”

Mr Reed will make his speech after the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 received Royal Assent yesterday.

This will give the regulator, Ofwat, powers bonuses to water bosses if they fail to protect the environment, their consumers, and their company’s finances.

It also increases the ability of the Environment Agency to bring forward criminal charges against bosses who break the law, and will create new tough penalties, including possible imprisonment, for executives who obstruct investigations.

Mr Reed said: “Polluting water bosses will no longer be paid undeserved bonuses. And if they break the law over water pollution, they could end up in the dock and face prison time.

“This is just the beginning. The Independent Water Commission will report back later this year to shape new laws that will transform our water system so we can clean up our rivers, lakes, and seas for good.”