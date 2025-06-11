The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2025: Nominations open for 'Oscars' of Yorkshire's rural community
This prestigious event honours the dedication, innovation, and resilience of rural businesses and farming families across the county—from Swaledale to Holderness, the North York Moors to the Peak District.
With a record number of entries in recent years across 16 diverse categories, the 2025 awards promise to be bigger than ever.
We’re calling on forward-thinking rural enterprises, hard-working individuals, and community champions to step into the spotlight—or be nominated by others—especially those tackling the complex challenges facing the agricultural sector today.
Last year’s event saw Mainsgill Farm, located near Scotch Corner, crowned Overall Farm of the Year, in addition to taking home the Farm Shop and Mixed Farm titles—proving that innovation and diversification are thriving in Yorkshire.
“These awards shine a light on those shaping the future of farming in Yorkshire during times of change and challenge,” said Country Post editor Stuart Minting. “They offer a moment to celebrate rural excellence and inspire the next generation.”
Nominations are open to individuals and businesses across all parts of Yorkshire’s traditional Ridings, and all were proudly represented among last year’s finalists.
New for 2025: This year introduces exciting new categories including Educational Initiative of the Year and Agricultural Innovator of the Year.
Winners will be revealed at a black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday, September 18 at the Pavilions of Harrogate, hosted by journalist and musician Chris Berry, well known for his popular Farm of the Week series.
The event’s headline sponsor is NuFarm, with additional support from Cranswick, Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research, marking its 100th year.
“All too often, the vital work of Yorkshire’s farmers goes unrecognised,” said Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. “These awards are an opportunity to celebrate not only the food they produce but the impact they have on our rural communities. We’re proud to sponsor the Overall Farm of the Year Award.”
Submit your nominations today at yorkshirepostruralawards.co.uk. Deadline: July 28
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.