Now in their ninth year, the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards have earned their place as the "Oscars" of Yorkshire’s farming and countryside community.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious event honours the dedication, innovation, and resilience of rural businesses and farming families across the county—from Swaledale to Holderness, the North York Moors to the Peak District.

With a record number of entries in recent years across 16 diverse categories, the 2025 awards promise to be bigger than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re calling on forward-thinking rural enterprises, hard-working individuals, and community champions to step into the spotlight—or be nominated by others—especially those tackling the complex challenges facing the agricultural sector today.

Last year’s event saw Mainsgill Farm, located near Scotch Corner, crowned Overall Farm of the Year, in addition to taking home the Farm Shop and Mixed Farm titles—proving that innovation and diversification are thriving in Yorkshire.

“These awards shine a light on those shaping the future of farming in Yorkshire during times of change and challenge,” said Country Post editor Stuart Minting. “They offer a moment to celebrate rural excellence and inspire the next generation.”

Winners celebrate at last years ceremony which is again being held at Pavilions of Harrogate. | Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Nominations are open to individuals and businesses across all parts of Yorkshire’s traditional Ridings, and all were proudly represented among last year’s finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2025: This year introduces exciting new categories including Educational Initiative of the Year and Agricultural Innovator of the Year.

Winners will be revealed at a black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday, September 18 at the Pavilions of Harrogate, hosted by journalist and musician Chris Berry, well known for his popular Farm of the Week series.

The event’s headline sponsor is NuFarm, with additional support from Cranswick, Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research, marking its 100th year.

“All too often, the vital work of Yorkshire’s farmers goes unrecognised,” said Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. “These awards are an opportunity to celebrate not only the food they produce but the impact they have on our rural communities. We’re proud to sponsor the Overall Farm of the Year Award.”