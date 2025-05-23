The Yorkshire Vet: Five healthy and squeaking pups after wombling free - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was co-ordinated by the National Park and an organisation called “Trash Free Trails”. These enthusiastic mountain bikers are not exactly a group of vigilantes, but not far off.

They gather up rubbish, tidying the woodland where many of us enjoy riding our bikes, running or walking our dogs, and then collate the data to provide an insight into the types of litter causing the problem.

They’ve used this to help inform policy; for example, for the companies that produce energy drinks and gels, to try to mitigate the deleterious effects of their packaging.

Vet Julian Norton.

But, in my experience, most people who love mountain bike riding are hugely respectful of the natural world, in the same way that surfers are passionate about water quality and the health of our waterways and seas, and mountaineers about the purity and clarity of the mountains.

My contribution started late, as I was called in to help with a with a Great Dane, called Magic, who was having difficulties delivering her puppies.

She needed a caesarean so my “wombling” (I wasn’t sure we’d be making the use of the things that we found, but at least collecting the things that the everyday folk leave behind) had to wait. The veterinary part went very smoothly and soon, five healthy and squeaking pups had been delivered.

I’d done my bit at the practice- on my day off- and headed to the woods to do my other bit. I knew where to go but, an hour and a half late, I was playing catch up as well as pick up.

Along with a cohort of like-minded people equipped with large plastic bags and plenty of enthusiasm, even though I was late, I cracked on.

I was happy to help, but knew that the trails where I ride were already pretty free of trash. I picked up a handful (or, at least, a pocketful) of empty packets from near the most popular areas, and a crisp packet, deep in the undergrowth, which appeared to be from a totally different era.

I arrived back at the “drop off point” with my offering. Other biking wombles had collected a mixed bag of stuff, including seven glass bottles, four parts from cars (including one of those mats that goes under your feet) and one barbeque.

Top of the list of most frequently picked up litter came food wrappers and second was “dog poo bags”. I didn’t scrutinise their contents, but I imagine it wasn’t just the bags.

I’ve never understood why this happens. Why does it seem a good idea to scoop up a poo, into a non-degradable bag, and then hang it on a tree?

After another lap of the forest, I’d retrieved (in the manner of a Christmas song), four aluminium tin cans, three plastic bottles, two empty crisp packets and one used, disposable vape canister.

Perhaps not surprisingly, all of these were collected from the sides of the little lanes around the woods or near the carparks, where most people hang around who are not heading out for a walk or ride.

It was encouraging (and, to me, as expected) that the mountain bike riders had left almost no litter (apart from two water bottles which must have jumped off the bike on a bumpy landing) and that the woods and trails were pretty free from detritus.

Dom, our champion and leader, had everything in one place for the assessment and even had a white board to record all the data.