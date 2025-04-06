Thousands attend Springtime Live at home of Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show
Springtime Live, hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) as organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS), aims to capture the imaginations of a younger generation.
As well as sheep and pigs there were heavy horses, exotic animals and creepy crawlies, along with demonstrations and workshops in activities from crafting to drystone walling.
Rachel Coates, show director, said: “Farming has a powerful story to tell that can capture the imaginations of young people and stay with them through life. Those imaginations have been fired today at Springtime Live.
“I hope everyone who came along, whatever their age, left having learned something new about farming and the countryside. It’s a story we must continue to tell if we want the next generation to grow up valuing the hard work that goes into producing great tasting, nutritious food.”
There were tractors and livestock displays, with experts on hand to share the story of farming and of food from farm to fork.
There was horse shoeing displays in The Forge, and an archaeological dig experience.
A special event with television and internet star Chloé Fuller and her Super Spaniel Shows, about a day in the life of an Assistance Dog, drew big crowds.
Popular attractions at Saturday’s event also included Diggerland, ride-on tractors which were provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music dance classes and tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.
Springtime Live raises funds for the YAS, as part of a year-long education programme from the charity. The next event is to be Countryside Days in June, with places for school groups.
The YAS is also offering discounted group bookings to primary and secondary schools as well as free teacher places to attend the Great Yorkshire Show on July 8 to 11 this year, as it encourages children and young people to learn more about the countryside and farming life.