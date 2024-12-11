Tractor protest: farmers take over Westminster to protest against inheritance tax changes
Farmers lapped Parliament Square with signs that read “Starmer Farmer Harmer” and “Reeves and Starmer, grave robbers”.
The “RIP British Farming” protest was organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming in response to the “toxic” Budget, which included changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses and a faster phaseout of EU-era subsidies in favour of environmental payments.
Farmers came from across the country, including Yorkshire, to make their voices heard.
Liz Webster, the founder of Save British Farming, said farmers would consider withholding food in the new year.
“We would consider holding back supplies to show what we do,” she said.
“We will go to those efforts because we want the country to wake up to what the government are doing and if we reply on imported food you will be looking to pay a lot more for lower quality food.
“And if there climate events, a war then we are at risk of real problematic food shortages.”
One protester accused the Government of treating him and his colleagues in the agricultural sector as “second-class citizens”.
Chris Cowles, 28, runs a 200-acre family farm with his brother in Leicestershire.
He said: “If your farm isn’t that profitable, which obviously is quite common these days, a lot of people will have to sell off potentially about 20 per cent of their farm.
“You have to be saving for 30 or 40 years to offset the inheritance tax, which is sort of an insane thought, especially if you have a bunch of older farmers who would not have that opportunity and are not making that money.
“It’s almost expecting farmers to be second-class citizens – it’s certainly treating them like second-class citizens.”
Will Elliott, 50, drove his tractor for three hours to take part in the protest.
His farm, Whipley Manor Farm, predominantly grows cereal crops and grass that they make into hay.
He said: “The industry is already down on its knees and this is just another kick in the teeth.
“I’m the fourth generation to run our current farm. Obviously, the idea is that we want to pass it down to the next generation, but farmers are asset-rich, cash poor, we’re not going to have the money to pay the inheritance tax.”
He claimed the Government’s measures would force farmers to sell parts of their land, cattle, flock, or machinery to afford to pay for the tax.
Other farming protests took place across the country, including in York.
