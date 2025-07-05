Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vivergo Fuels Ltd, in Saltend, has said it will have to shut for good unless there is rapid Government intervention, following the UK’s trade deal with the US.

The agreement included a UK concession to cut British tariffs on US ethanol, which is used to produce beer and as a fuel additive, from 19 per cent to 0 per cent.

Vivergo said the plant would be unviable as it would be undercut by US producers, and has opened a consultation with staff over closing the plant.

It has also entered negotiations with the Government about a potential rescue package.

There will be a wider impact on the agricultural sector from the collapse of the industry, as bioethanol is a petrol substitute that is made from farmers’ wheat that is not good enough to be used to make bread.

In a letter to farmers, seen by The Yorkshire Post, managing director Ben Hackett said: “Our clear aim is to find a solution that keeps Vivergo operating.

“We’re focused on protecting our factory, our people, and our suppliers - including the farming community we’ve worked closely with for over a decade.

“We’re engaging seriously with government to try to resolve this, and we’re making the strongest possible case for the future of British bioethanol.

“But we need to be clear: if government is not able to step in during these negotiations to fix a problem caused by its own trade and policy decisions, there is a real risk that Vivergo will be forced to close. We are doing everything we can to avoid that outcome.