Exclusive:Vivergo bioethanol plant warns farmers about closure risks
Vivergo Fuels Ltd, in Saltend, has said it will have to shut for good unless there is rapid Government intervention, following the UK’s trade deal with the US.
The agreement included a UK concession to cut British tariffs on US ethanol, which is used to produce beer and as a fuel additive, from 19 per cent to 0 per cent.
Vivergo said the plant would be unviable as it would be undercut by US producers, and has opened a consultation with staff over closing the plant.
It has also entered negotiations with the Government about a potential rescue package.
There will be a wider impact on the agricultural sector from the collapse of the industry, as bioethanol is a petrol substitute that is made from farmers’ wheat that is not good enough to be used to make bread.
In a letter to farmers, seen by The Yorkshire Post, managing director Ben Hackett said: “Our clear aim is to find a solution that keeps Vivergo operating.
“We’re focused on protecting our factory, our people, and our suppliers - including the farming community we’ve worked closely with for over a decade.
“We’re engaging seriously with government to try to resolve this, and we’re making the strongest possible case for the future of British bioethanol.
“But we need to be clear: if government is not able to step in during these negotiations to fix a problem caused by its own trade and policy decisions, there is a real risk that Vivergo will be forced to close. We are doing everything we can to avoid that outcome.
“We know that closure would have a knock-on effect for you. Vivergo is the UK’s largest wheat tip and we’ve built strong, long-term relationships with farms across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.