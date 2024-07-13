Yorkshire village 'becoming a concrete jungle' as 400 new homes set to be approved

Plans to build 408 homes on farmland in a Yorkshire village have been recommended for approval.

A petition against the scheme in Altofts, near Wakefield, has been signed by more than 2,000 residents. Wakefield Council has also received almost 1,000 objections from people concerned that the village is becoming a ‘concrete jungle’.

Taylor Wimpey wants to build the properties on 18 hectares of land at Altofts Hall Farm. A mix of homes are proposed, including apartments and bungalows, plus two, three and four-bed houses. The plan includes building a new access road into the site from Station Road.

Council planning officers have recommended that the proposals are given the go-ahead at a meeting on July 18.

A report to the authority’s planning and highways committee says: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are no technical reasons to withhold planning permission. In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development.”

The report adds: “The design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design, and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.”

Altofts Community Action Group launched a campaign to stop the project when the plans were submitted in March last year. The group says the village does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development as there is already a shortage of schools and medical facilities in the area. Residents say the local road network already struggles to cope with traffic.

Group member Allison Lund said previously: “The proposed development is overbearing and out of scale for the village. Once completed it would increase the size of Altofts by a quarter. Currently at peak and school times we have standing traffic the full length of Station Road in both directions.

“There is no way the road would be able to cope. It will put an extra burden on roads, schools and GP and dental surgeries. Altofts needs to retain the small amount of green space we have to give our residents somewhere to walk and enjoy nature. Altofts Hall Farm and the public footpaths are an essential part of our community and our emotional, social and mental health.”

Campaigners have been backed by local councillors and MP Yvette Cooper.

An objection letter from Ms Cooper said: “The proposed development is a particularly large site that will erode the important greenspace between Normanton and Altofts and undermine the village status of Altofts. There are many alternative brownfield sites that are suitable for housing development across our area where I continue to support more affordable housing.”

