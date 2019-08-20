Countryfile Live to make 2020 return to Castle Howard after 'successful' northern debut

The grounds of Castle Howard will play host to the BBC’s Countryfile Live once again next year, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

Countryfile Live will return to Castle Howard for a second year next August. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

Despite traffic problems on opening day and rain on Friday, the northern debut of the countryside celebration has been declared a success.

It means that the stately home, north of York, will stage the event’s return between August 6 and August 9 in 2020.

Organisers also announced that the southern version of the event, which has been held for four years at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, will instead be held at Windsor Great Park next year, from August 20 to August 23.

Countryfile presenters including Yorkshire’s Anita Rani and John Craven, as well as Matt Baker, Adam Henson, Charlotte Smith, Ellie Harrison, Tom Heap and Steve Brown all starred at the event in North Yorkshire, which ended on Sunday.

The Lamb National featured at Castle Howard as part of this summer's Countryfile Live. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

Tim Etchells, founder of Countryfile Live said: “Our debut in Yorkshire was received with an incredible response from local audiences, as well as Countryfile fans who travelled to see us from far and wide.

“The team at Castle Howard helped us to create a spectacular setting by the lake and through the grounds of the estate and despite the inclement weather on Friday, we had an overwhelming response from exhibitors, visitors and contractors.

"We’re delighted to announce we’re coming back in August 2020."

Next year's edition will see the return of the presenting team, and familiar elements from this year's event including the Farmyard, the Wildlife Zone, the Countryfile Kitchen, The Craven Arms pub garden, the Village Green and the Dog Lovers’ Arena.

Mat Way, global director of live entertainment at BBC Studios, added: ‘Yorkshire has been a brilliant home for this year’s event and one that we’re excited to return to next year.

"Local producers, exhibitors and contractors have all contributed to a fantastic weekend and we look forward to seeing Countryfile Live for a second year at Castle Howard."

