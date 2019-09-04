Entry deadline extended for The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards

The entry deadline for The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards has been extended until midday on Monday.

Amid the busy harvest season for farmers, the extension gives the farming community extra time to put their businesses forward for recognition.

The awards culminate in an evening celebration at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, October 10. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Eleven categories are open for entries in this year’s awards, which are sponsored by Bishop Burton College, near Beverley.

Rural individuals, businesses and community organisations are all invited to enter and help The Yorkshire Post promote, celebrate and champion excellence, dedication and innovation across the countryside.

Enter or make a nomination here



James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “These awards are our way of celebrating and highlighting to the wider world, the incredible talent and dedication to be found in our countryside communities.

BBC journalist Harry Gration will host the awards night at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground next month. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s not too late to enter. Help us give our rural communities the platform they deserve.”

An awards shortlist will be published before all the winners are announced at an evening celebration hosted by BBC journalist Harry Gration at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, October 10.

Enter or make a nomination here



The categories are: Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers; Rural Innovator of the Year; Rural Hero, sponsored by The Robert Fuller Gallery; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Myddleton Croft Investment Managers; Professional Services to the Community; Vet of the Year; Rural High Street or Rural Retailer; Rural Tourist Attraction, sponsored by FG Adamson & Son; Farm Shop; Student/Apprentice; and Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP Solicitors.

Recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Cundalls, and Farm of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Burton College, will be chosen by The Yorkshire Post.

Enter or make a nomination here