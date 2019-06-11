Royal visitor confirmed for 161st Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

The Duke of York will visit the 161st Great Yorkshire Show, the event's organisers have confirmed.

His Royal Highness will visit the show in Harrogate on its third and final day - on Thursday, July 11 - when he will meet officials, competitors and exhibitors.

The Duke last visited the country’s premier agricultural show in 2002.

During his return visit, the Duke will be hosted by the the Yorkshire Agricultural Society's honorary show director, York-based farmer Charles Mills.

Mr Mills said: “We are honoured to welcome The Duke of York to the Great Yorkshire Show where we will take a tour of some of the highlights.

"We have some of the best animals in Britain competing, first class entertainment, state-of-the-art farming equipment, terrific demos in the forge and the cookery theatres to name a few.

"We very much look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness and ensuring he has a fantastic experience as we did with The Princess Royal last year.”

The Great Yorkshire Show attracts more than 130,000 visitors over the three days.

The day finishes with one of the finest showjumping competitions in the country Cock O The North as well as the formal hand over to the new president of the Great Yorkshire Show when Tom Ramsden will hand over to Charlotte Bromet.

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11.