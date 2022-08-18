Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 18 is A Level results day this year and tensions are high.

Students may either feel elated with their A Level results or disappointed that their grades were not what they were expecting.

No matter your results, Yorkshire Post readers have something to say to all of you in this position - all is not lost. Never give up. You have plenty of opportunities and potential.

Millie Clark reacts when reading their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA)

Kicking off these well-wishes is a statement from the Yorkshire Post: “Well done, you tried your best - and whatever happens, there’s more than one path in this life and you will find your way.”

Below are your warm wishes, advice and words of wisdom for all students receiving their exam results.

Michaela Radford: “School isn’t your only option or opportunity… you just need a strong mindset and dedication and you’ll find your way.”

Rosie Smithurst: “There are many options in life , keep them open. Good luck.”

Andrew Goring: “Ignore the “it was harder in my day” brigade.”

Janice Greenwood: “These are not the end of the world!”

Craig Gibson: “Glad I didn't go through this.”

Jill Hicks: “You will feel what you feel today and whether that is elation or sadness or anything in between it is a moment in time. Channel your energy into positive action and never rest on your laurels. Success or not so successful isn’t permanent, there are always challenges in life.”

Daniel Carter: “Listen to: Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) by Baz Luhrmann - “Don’t feel guilty if you don’t know what you want with your life. The most interesting people I know, didn’t know at 22 what they wanted to do with their lives. Some of the most interesting 40-year-olds I know still don’t.” The main thing is that you put in all the effort you can to progress up the career ladder and in life.”

Sharon Hope: “However you did it’s a stepping stone to a new chapter. It also doesn’t define who you are. Keep moving forward.”

Mary Biggs: “Don’t worry about it, because worrying won’t help or alter the results.”

Janet Smith: “It's not the end of the world, it's just the beginning for you.”

Joanne Miles: “You can still have a great life and great career without going to university.”

Tracy Stewart Scott: “If you’ve got into university don’t worry about the grades. Once you’re in You’re in! Don’t sweat the small stuff!”

Maurice Whorley: “Don’t panic, [there are] many opportunities besides university.”

Marion Sylva: “You did your best, regardless of results you did well, now move on with the next stage of your life.”

Ann Mckelvey: “If you did the best you could do, be proud of the result.”

Nick Daffern: “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

Doreen Richardson: “Deep breaths, shoulders back, step light because you did your best.”

Suzanne Alexandra MacLeod: “The Future is all yours whatever happens.”

Kevin Morris: “Don't sweat it's irrelevant in the long run if you are willing to work at it.”

Dawn Bamforth: “No matter what be proud.”

Janet Gavan: “No matter what results you get if you work hard you will be successful there's a lot of successful people around you don't have to go to University.”

Paul Fox: “Dont stress, they make no difference.”

Antony Rowe: “Never give up.”

Donny Burnside: “This is just the start of your journey and even if you don’t get the results you wanted now, doors will only close if you allow them to. Don’t lose hope, keep going. You can become anything you want as long as you put your mind to it and apply yourself. Stay true, work hard and your time will come.”

Ruth Frances: “In five year’s time, nobody cares what your exam results were. They only know how good you are at your job now.”

Adam Wilkinson: “Carve your own way in life. If you’re not academic- there are plenty of opportunities- you’ve just got to knuckle down.”

Mabou Osman: “Relax whatever the results it won't be the end of the world.”

Glenn Bram Brammall: “Everyone goes to Uni nowadays. Be careful you don’t end up an “all so ran” with a massive debt.”

Andy Daly: “Whilst you’re waiting get that room of yours cleaned.”