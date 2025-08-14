Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a quarter of results across the region were graded A or A*, up from 24.6 per cent last year and 23.2 per cent in 2019, before the pandemic.

Despite this, the gap with London has widened compared with Yorkshire and the rest of the North.

In 2019, there was just a 3.7 percentage point gap between the capital and Yorkshire and the Humber, however now that sits at 6.8 per cent.

And despite record numbers of offers, the gap between the proportion of students being accepted onto university courses has also grown.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson described the “entrenched divide” in outcomes and the lack of progress for white working-class children “concerning”.

Ava Brocklehurst pictured at Wyke Sixth Form, Leeds, on A-Level Results Day. Credit: Wyke Sixth Form | Wyke Sixth Form

Speaking on A-Level results day yesterday, she said: “Every single young person collecting their results today should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams – whether that starts with further study, university, an apprenticeship or the world of work – but, too often, opportunities depend on background rather than talent.

“The entrenched divide in outcomes seen over the last few years and the lack of progress for children from white working-class backgrounds is particularly concerning.

“Through our plan for change we are breaking the link between background and success, starting with reformed early years and revitalised family services, through to ambitious reforms to our school and post-16 system to make sure every young person, wherever they grow up, is truly ready for life and work.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson joins students receiving their A-level results. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, also highlighted “significant and deep-seated regional disparities”.

He said: “Many of those who choose not to study for A-Levels at all, or who underperform, do so as a result of their background, including coming from a disadvantaged family. Regional differences are part of this complex picture.

“The pandemic has had long-lasting consequences and the grades our young people are using to apply for the most competitive university or apprenticeship places remain lower than those in regions such as London.”

Dani Payne, head of education at the Social Market Foundation, added: “Today’s results confirm what many in the sector have quietly feared: that while individual stories of success will rightly be celebrated, nationally there’s a more worrying picture of stalled progress and deepening divides in university access.

“Regional inequalities have continued to grow, and the gap between the most and least advantaged students has barely shifted in a decade.”

Boys have outperformed girls in terms of top grades for the first time in seven years.

Overall, 28.4 per cent of boys’ A-level entries scored an A* or A this summer, compared to 28.2 per cent of their female classmates’ entries – a gap of 0.2 percentage points. The last time boys had a lead was in 2018.