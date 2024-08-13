The Education Secretary has pledged to turn around “baked-in” educational inequalities, to ensure young people from all backgrounds have a chance to “get on in life” after leaving school.

Bridget Phillipson has accused the Conservatives of leaving behind a legacy of regional “disparities” in educational outcomes, and an attainment gap between private school pupils and their state school peers.

Last summer, the attainment gaps for the top A-level grades between comprehensive schools and independent schools, and the north and south of England, remained larger than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 23 per cent of students got A* or A grades last year compared to 30 per cent of pupils in London and the South East.

Speaking ahead of A-level results day on Thursday, Ms Phillipson said too many children are living in poverty and many schools are struggling with the pressures because of societal “failures”.

The Education Secretary said action needs to be taken to tackle the number of children living in poverty, saying it is a “big driver” of the educational disparities between the most and least advantaged students. She also called on universities to do more to widen participation and access to higher education, as well as offer “ongoing support” to students once they are on degree courses to ensure they do not drop out.

“I know that this year there are really good opportunities for young people to progress, whether that’s into university or into employment or into an apprenticeship.

“I want to make sure that all young people, whatever their background, have the chance to get on in life and that’s the mission of the Labour Government.

“But my concern, as we approach the first of the results days, is that after 14 years the Conservatives have baked in massive inequality into the education system, including regional disparities and differences between outcomes for children at state and private schools, and I’m determined to turn that around.”

Experts have suggested that cost-of-living concerns, the attainment gap in schools since the pandemic, and anti-university rhetoric from the previous government, could see more students seek alternative routes to university.

Recent figures from the higher education admissions service Ucas showed that only 33.4% of 18-year-olds in north-east England had applied to university by June 30, compared with 59.2% of 18-year-olds in London.

Jo Saxton, chief executive of Ucas, wrote to all new MPs after the general election to draw to their attention the higher education progression rates of 18-year-olds in their constituencies.

Dr Saxton said: “I’d like to see the application rates amongst 18-year-olds even out across the country and that’s what I’m focused on.”