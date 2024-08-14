A-Level results: fewer than one in 10 graduate employers say type of university important
Fewer than one in 10 British employers said the type of university which graduates attended was an important factor in the recruitment process, according to a poll by CBI Economics.
Employers tend to value a graduate’s skills, the subject they studied, and vocational experience gained during their degree over the institution they studied at, the report found.
It comes as students across Yorkshire are due to receive their A-level results tomorrow, and make decisions on where and what to study next.
Professor Jane Harrington, chairwoman of University Alliance, said many applicants often feel anxious about making the right choice of university or course.
She said: “I hope the data in this report goes some way towards helping them make informed decisions, but also to reassure them that employers take a holistic view of graduate applicants and that their career won’t be made or broken based on university choice or grades.”
In a foreword to the report, Labour former education secretary Lord Blunkett said: “The findings underline how employers value the importance of practical skills and relevant work experience that graduates may undertake as part of their course, and how, in the eyes of employers, that gives them the edge in the contemporary job market.”
The ex-MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough added: “Contrary to popular narrative, the findings also indicate employers do not value the perceived prestige of certain institutions ahead of other factors, such as practical experience in the workplace as part of the degree, and the type of course studied.
“This has significant implications for graduates, educational institutions, and employers alike.”
The poll of 252 UK employers found that the most important characteristic in the graduate recruitment process was their enthusiasm and attitude towards the role (chosen by 68 per cent).
The survey commissioned by University Alliance, which was carried out online in April, found only 15 per cent of employers said the grade obtained by the graduate was the most important factor.
The least important factors in determining success in the jobs market were specific projects completed during the degree (4 per cent) and which type of university the graduate studied at (8 per cent).