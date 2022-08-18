Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bertie Wood’s aunt and chemistry teacher, Jay Blundell, who was also his godmother, died at the young age of 55 just weeks after she was diagnosed with a rare brain disease while he was studying for his A-levels.

Bertie, who attends Ripon Grammar School, vowed to make her proud as he collected A*s in maths and chemistry, an A in economics and an A* in his extended project qualification on Winston Churchill.

The aspiring lawyer, 18, will be studying law at the University of Leeds.

Bertie Wood holding up his A Level results. (Pic credit: Ripon Grammar School)

Bertie said of his mentor and headteacher at Foundry College in Wokingham, who suffered from sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD): “She was a fantastic teacher and had a real passion for her subject and learning in general.

“My mum had to be with her for the final two weeks of her life and her death affected the whole family. It would be good if we could raise awareness about such a rare and horrible brain disease.”

He also spoke about how he missed out on his aunt’s help and guidance ahead of his exams. He said: “She was always more than willing to help me with any problems, and I was very lucky to have her. I hope I can make her proud with my results.”

While Bertie was in sixth form, he also lost his 12-year-old border collie Nellie and his beloved great-aunt Eleanor.

He said: “It has been an emotional few years for me and I can’t wait to begin a new chapter in my life.”

The teenager, who also played badminton for Yorkshire, is planning on joining sports teams at university and exploring new hobbies.

“I would like to thank the amazing teachers and the school for their tireless work to help me achieve my results and guide me through such an important time of my life,” Bertie said.