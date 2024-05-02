Parents have rated Leafield House Nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 1,111 early years settings in Yorkshire.

The top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire have received awards from the day nurseries reviews website, daynurseries.co.uk, with ratings of 10.

The awards are based on the nurseries’ reviews from the children’s families and carers. The nurseries have been rated based on facilities, outside space, learning resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding and value for money.

Tiny Tree Day Nursery in Halifax. (Pic credit: Google)

There are more than 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with more than 400,000 people working in the childcare profession.

Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, Amanda Hopkins, said: “We would like to congratulate Leafield House Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber!

“Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

Nurtured @ Northfield. (Pic credit: Google)

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Owner of Leafield House Nursery, Kirty Dua, said: “We are so proud and excited to receive this recognition from Day Nurseries.

Leafield House Nursery. (Pic credit: Google)

“Since we have only been open since August 2023 this a huge milestone in our journey to providing outstanding services to the families of Leeds.

“We would like to thank all of our parents and carers for their fantastic and constructive reviews.

“Our children and families are pivotal to everything we do, we strive to work closely with parents and encourage them to be involved in every step of the way. We would also like to thank our team who have shown so much dedication and hardwork over the last 12 months to get the nursery to this position!”

Top 20 rated nurseries in Yorkshire reviewed by parents

1 - Cavendish Lodge Day Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 94

Address: 1st Safari Day Nurseries Ltd, Back Cavendish Street, Keighley BD21 3EL.

2 - Nurtured @ Northfield

Rating: 10

Reviews: 49

Address: 57 Northfield Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham S66 2HL.

3 - Tiny Tree Day Nursery - Halifax

Rating: 10

Reviews: 41

Address: 15/17 Savile Park Road, Halifax HX1 2EN.

4 - ABC Children's Day Nursery Ltd

Rating: 10

Reviews: 27

Address: 193 Newsome Road South, Newsome, Huddersfield HD4 6JH.

5 - Kids Planet Queen Street

Rating: 10

Reviews: 30

Address: Queen Street, Normanton WF6 2DQ.

6 - Mylnhurst Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 12

Address: Button Hill, Ecclesall, Sheffield S11 9HJ.

7 - Puddleducks Children's Nursery Sheriff Hutton

Rating: 10

Reviews: 133

Address: 7 Alan Farnaby Way, Sheriff Hutton, York YO60 6PG.

8 - Kids Planet Tong

Rating: 10

Reviews: 153

Address: 19 Westgate Hill Street, Tong, Bradford BD4 0SP.

9 - Lydgate Pre-School

Rating: 10

Reviews: 66

Address: C/O Lydgate J&I School, Lydgate Road, Batley WF17 6EY.

10 - New Moon Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 111

Address: 25 Barnes Road, Castleford WF10 5AB.

11 - Queen's Kindergarten

Rating: 10

Reviews: 35

Address: Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate, Thorpe Green Lane, Thorpe Underwood, York YO26 9SS.

12 - Children's Corner (Valley View)

Rating: 10Reviews: 40

Address: Valley View Community School, Coal Hill Drive, Rodley, Leeds LS13 1DD.

13 - Hamond House Day Nursery (Leeds Road)

Rating: 10

Reviews: 17

Address: 183 Leeds Road, Heckmondwike WF16 9DB.

14 - Puddleducks Nursery Malton

Rating: 10

Reviews: 49

Address: Unit 1, 11 Cherry Farm Close, Malton Enterprise Park, Malton, YO17 6DU.

15 - Esscroft Private Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 72

Address: Esscroft Manor, Ilkley Road, Burley-In-Wharfedale, Ilkley LS29 7HL.

16 - Fixbees Private Day Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 34

Address: 85 Fixby Road, Fixby, Huddersfield, HD2 2JB.

17 - Three Bears Nursery and Preschool

Rating: 10

Reviews: 41

Address: 226 Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 5AB.

18 - Hydra Tots Private Day Nursery

Rating: 10

Reviews: 45

Address: Unit 8, Hydra Kids, Hydra Business Park, Nether Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9ZX.

19 - Blossoms Day Nursery - Field View

Rating: 10

Reviews: 37

Address: Field View, Doncaster Road, Burn, Selby, YO8 8LA.

20 - Little Years Nursery Acomb

Rating: 10

Reviews: 18