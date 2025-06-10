Within the Yorkshire and The Humber region are pockets of subject-level excellence.
Here is the top 10 list in rankings for Yorkshire according to the new 2026 guide released today:
1. MixCollage-08-Jun-2025-01-44-PM-370.jpg
Best universities in Yorkshire: Complete University Guide 2026 rankings of all Yorkshire universities Photo: NW
2. University of York
The University of York is ranked top in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 12th overall in the UK, with an overall score of 788. Photo: NW
3. University of Sheffield
The University of York is ranked second in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 16th overall in the UK, with an overall score of 774. Photo: NW
4. University of Leeds
The University of Leeds is ranked third in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 21st overall in the UK, with an overall score of 757. Photo: NW
