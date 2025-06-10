Best universities in Yorkshire: Complete University Guide 2026 rankings of all Yorkshire universities

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 10th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 07:28 BST
The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK, with some movers and shakers in Yorkshire.

The University of York took the top spot for universities in Yorkshire and the Humber. It was ranked twelfth in the UK - a rise of five places from last year.

Within the Yorkshire and The Humber region are pockets of subject-level excellence.

Here is the top 10 list in rankings for Yorkshire according to the new 2026 guide released today:

The University of York is ranked top in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 12th overall in the UK, with an overall score of 788.

The University of York is ranked second in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 16th overall in the UK, with an overall score of 774.

The University of Leeds is ranked third in Yorkshire, keeping the same position from last year. It is ranked 21st overall in the UK, with an overall score of 757.

