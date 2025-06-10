Complete University Guide 2026: Best universities in Yorkshire revealed in new list

The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK today.

The University of York took the top spot for universities in Yorkshire and the Humber and was ranked twelfth in the UK - a rise of five places from last year.

Each year, the Complete University Guide publishes its UK university and subject league tables to help prospective students make informed choices.

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

It includes 130 institutions.

Within the Yorkshire and The Humber region are pockets of subject-level excellence.

While some universities don’t rank especially highly overall in the tables, they are among the best in the UK for particular subjects.

Sheffield Hallam University ranks second in the UK for Land and Property Management, with Leeds Beckett University placed third nationally for Health Studies.

The University of Bradford secures an eighth-place UK ranking for Paramedic Science. Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to the University of York for securing the top spot in this year’s Yorkshire and the Humber Complete University Guide rankings and to all Universities in the region for supporting their students to achieve their ambitions. Our methodology draws on a range of trusted, independent measures that reflect the factors students care most about, including teaching quality, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. “Our regional tables show the strength and quality of Higher Education throughout the UK. Whether making early choices or preparing for Clearing, our university and subject league tables, along with regional insights, are here to help students navigate one of the most important decisions of their lives.”

The top 10 universities in Yorkshire according to the latest rankings are (overall ranking in brackets):

University of York (16)

University of Sheffield (21)

University of Leeds (21)

University of Huddersfield (65)

Leeds Beckett University (78)

University of Hull (81)

Sheffield Hallam University (84)

Leeds Arts University (102)

York St John University (105)

University of Bradford (107)