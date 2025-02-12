Brompton Hall School, Scarborough: Council approves plan to build fence to prevent ‘high flight risk’ of pupils

The erection of 2.4m high fencing around Brompton Hall School in Scarborough has been approved as part of a plan to address a ‘flight risk’ from pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 345 metres of 2.4m high paladin fencing can be installed around the perimeter of the school as well as in areas “where sections of the site need to be segregated”, North Yorkshire Council has ruled.

The Venn Academy Trust said its application was in “response to a number of safeguarding issues” and that the works had been agreed with the Department for Education which had provided funding to support the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners recommended approval of the scheme despite “acknowledging that the appearance of the fence is stark and at odds with its environment”.

ADOBE STOCK Brompton Hall School, Scarborough: Council approves plan to build 2.4m fence to prevent ‘high flight risk’ of pupils

Located in Brompton-By-Sawdon, the school provides support for young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties to successfully engage in academic and vocational learning opportunities and to access pathways into further education, work and adult life.

The Venn Academy Trust, which took ownership of the site less than two years ago, said there was a “high flight risk at the school resulting in the need to protect all boundaries”.

It added that there were “also a number of areas which could be accessed by trespassers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brompton Hall School’s main building is a “prestigious” Grade-II Listed building that forms part of the historic heart of the village and sits within extensive grounds.

The Venn Academy Trust said that the aim of the works was to safeguard the pupils and “reduce the risk of harm should a child attempt to stray beyond the boundary”.

Brompton By Sawdon Parish Council supported the proposals while one letter of objection was received from a member of the public who argued the fencing would be “unsightly for the beautifully natural village”.

However, the planning authority said it did not consider the fencing to be detrimental to the character and setting of the listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted plans highlighted that the works were necessary to safeguard the pupils and reduce the risk of harm should a child attempt to stray beyond the boundary.