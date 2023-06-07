Highlights from the Complete University Guide 2024 rankings include Leeds Beckett University and Bradford University - here is the full list of Yorkshire universities and their rankings.

The Complete University Guide league tables rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas. This breaks it down for students who are choosing where they want to study and also celebrates the achievements of university staff who go above and beyond to improve the system for students.

The process of choosing the right university and course for you can be difficult, these league tables can help by showing you the top universities in the country. The rankings are sorted by subject, region, entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 2024 list, three Yorkshire universities climbed up the highest in the ranking: Leeds Beckett, Sheffield and Leeds Trinity, whereas two dropped the lowest: Bradford and Hull. Leeds Arts University was newly added to the ranking for next year.

Leeds Beckett University. (Pic credit: Google)

Leeds Beckett climbed 40 places in the 2024 Complete University Guide, compared to this year, showing the biggest increase of any institution in the national table. According to the new 2024 table, Leeds Beckett is now fifth of the top 10 Yorkshire universities listed - up from ninth in 2023.

Since 2020, the university has climbed up 55 places, securing its highest place in the table.

Leeds Beckett University vice chancellor, professor Peter Slee, said: “Our continued focus on our students, on delivering excellence in teaching, learning and research, and our sustained commitment and passion to making a real difference through our work has seen Leeds Beckett University deliver a step change in our outcomes over the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our rise of 40 places in this year’s Complete University Guide to a ranking of 66th is a great moment for everyone at the university who has worked so hard to drive these improvements for our students and our key stakeholders.”

University of Bradford. (Pic credit: Google)

Chair of Leeds Beckett board, David Lowen, said: “This fantastic rise in our ranking is the result of several years of careful planning, change and hard work by vice chancellor professor Peter Slee, his talented management team, and all the university’s academic and professional services staff.

“I know I speak on behalf of the Leeds Beckett University board of governors when I give my heartfelt thanks to all involved for their ongoing commitment and focus.

“Everyone working at the university has played a part in this substantial rise, just as they all contribute to the successes and achievements of each student who joins us here at Leeds Beckett.”

Full list of Yorkshire universities in the Complete University Guide 2024

University of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have listed the universities in order of highest achievers to the lowest achievers and new additions.

1 - Leeds Beckett University

2024 ranking: 66

2023 ranking: 106

University of York Library. (Pic credit: Google)

Change in rank: +40

2 - University of Sheffield

2024 ranking: 20

2023 ranking: 28

Change in rank: +8

3 - Leeds Trinity University

2024 ranking: 121

2023 ranking: 128

Change in rank: +7

4 - University of York

2024 ranking: 16

2023 ranking: 20

Change in rank: +4

5 - Sheffield Hallam

2024 ranking: 63

2023 ranking: 66

Change in rank: +3

6 - Leeds Arts University (new addition)

2024 ranking: 94

7 - York St John

2024 ranking: 107

2023 ranking: 103

Change in rank: -4

8 - University of Leeds

2024 ranking: 22

2023 ranking: 16

Change in rank: -6

9 - University of Huddersfield

2024 ranking: 70

2023 ranking: 59

Change in rank: -11

10 - University of Hull

2024 ranking: 75

2023 ranking: 58

Change in rank: -17

11 - University of Bradford

2024 ranking: 105

2023 ranking: 74

Change in rank: -31