The university with the highest ranking in Yorkshire - taking 16th place nationally - is the University of Leeds. The second-best Yorkshire university is the University of York, which ranked 19 nationally alongside the University of Exeter and third place in Yorkshire is the University of Sheffield, which ranked 28 nationally.

The region has had a great year according to the Complete University Guide’s rankings with certain universities climbing the ranking from previous years, including the University of Hull which rose by 12 places and the University of Bradford which climbed 11 places above this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the overall league tables, the University of Leeds has improved by four places, having climbed from 20th place nationally last year to 16th place in 2022, sitting just below the University of Bristol.

Leeds City Centre. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images)

Within Yorkshire are examples of subject-level improvements; despite the following universities performing below 40th place nationally, there are some examples of high-quality subject rankings reinforcing the importance of looking below the overall ranking.

The University of Hull (58th ranks fifth nationally for American Studies as well as first for Paramedic Science and Leeds Beckett University (106th) ranks eighth for Information Technology and Systems as well as ninth for Speech and Language Therapy subjects.

With three of the region’s universities ranking in the UK’s top 50 in this year’s Complete University Guide, the region is on track for another year of high-quality education and training provision for students and employers alike. The University of York and University of Sheffield both also featured in the top 30 along with Leeds.

Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board and professor, Amanda Chetwynd, said: “Congratulations to the University of Leeds for achieving the top position in this year’s Complete University Guide regional rankings. The tight rankings show just how high the standards are among Yorkshire and the Humber’s top universities.

“Many prospective students in Yorkshire and the Humber are keen to find the best university in the local area. Complete University Guide’s regional league tables are a valuable source of information to give local prospective students a greater understanding of what higher education options there are in Yorkshire and the Humber.”

Chief executive officer of IDP Connect, Simon Emmett, said: “With more prospective students actively researching their options each year, the 2023 Complete University Guide league tables will serve as an important guide. We believe these rankings help them to make the right decisions as they consider their next steps into higher education.

“The independence of the Complete University Guide remains a critical part of our organisation. The tables’ independence from our other operations ensures that students, parents, and advisors can trust the results and make informed choices based on them.”

Below is the full list of universities in Yorkshire, their national rankings and scores.

1 - University of Leeds

Rank: 16

Overall score: 768/1000 (77%)

Entry Standards score: 159/209 (77%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.81/5

2 - University of York

Rank: 19= (University of Exeter)

Overall score: 752/1000 (75%)

Entry Standards score: 149/209 (71%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.92/5 (78%)

3 - University of Sheffield

Rank: 28

Overall score: 712/1000 (71%)

Entry Standards score: 149/209 (71%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.91/5 (78%)

4 - University of Hull

Rank: 58

Overall score: 598/1000 (60%)

Entry Standards score: 125/209 (60%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.92/5 (78%)

5 - University of Huddersfield

Rank: 59

Overall score: 594/1000 (59%)

Entry Standards score: 126/209 (60%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.76/5 (75%)

6 - Sheffield Hallam University

Rank: 66

Overall score: 577/1000 (58%)

Entry Standards score: 118/209 (57%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.77/5 (75%)

7 - University of Bradford

Rank: 74= (University for the Creative Arts)

Overall score: 548/1000 (58%)

Entry Standards score: 129/209 (62%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.87/5 (77%)

8 - Teesside University, Middlesbrough

Rank: 94

Overall score: 517/1000 (52%)

Entry Standards score: 119/209 (57%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.74/5 (75%)

9 - York St John University

Rank: 104

Overall score: 487/1000 (49%)

Entry Standards score:112/209 (54%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.94/5 (79%)

10 - Leeds Beckett University

Rank: 106

Overall score: 485/1000 (49%)

Entry Standards score: 113/209 (54%)

Student Satisfaction score: 3.85/5 (77%)

11 - Leeds Trinity University

Rank: 128

Overall score: 309/1000 (31%)

Entry Standards score: 111/209 (53%)