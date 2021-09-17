Nexus, University of Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The top university in Yorkshire - taking 15th place nationally - is the University of Leeds, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

It was ranked well for its performance in shifting to remote learning during the Covid-19 outbreak, having first implemented a digital education system in 2013.

This has resulted in Leeds suffering a less severe drop in student satisfaction scores than many other institutions in this year’s guide.

The University of York was ranked second in Yorkshire, taking 19th place nationally, and was shortlisted for The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year award.

Of Yorkshire’s institutions, the University of Sheffield, University of Hull and Sheffield Hallam University ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th place respectively.

Meanwhile, St Andrews made history by ranking in first place nationally, marking the first time in the list’s 30-year history that either Oxford or Cambridge had not taken the top spot.

The University of Oxford and University of Cambridge came 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 releases the official rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

The rankings table includes 135 universities, using the latest data published in the last two months.

The new edition of the Good University Guide revealed that most universities have seen a steep decline in student satisfaction and teaching quality scores during the pandemic in the updated National Student Survey.

In fact, there were only two universities that saw an improvement in students satisfaction scores between 2020 and 2021: Imperial College London and the University of Surrey.

Let’s take a look at the 11 universities that have been ranked the top in Yorkshire.

University Regional Rank National Rank

University 1 15

of Leeds

University 2 19

of York

University 3 22

of Sheffield

University 4 52=

of Hull

Sheffield 5 72

Hallam

University

University 6 75

of

Huddersfield

York St John 7 83

University

University 8 89=

of Bradford

Leeds Arts 9 103=

University

Leeds 10 112=

Beckett

University

Leeds 11 124

Trinity